Six-year-old and 27-year-old Killed in Joliet Crash

Joliet Police say a 27-year-old Joliet woman and a six-year-old Joliet boy were killed in a crash Wednesday night in the area of Channahon Road and Hollywood Road. Police say the woman was driving on Channahon Road when she veered into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck head-on. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A twelve-year-old and a seven-year-old in the woman's car were also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The six-year-old boy died at the hospital Wednesday and the 27-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries Thursday at a hospital. Police are investigating the crash.