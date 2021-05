Wired Productions revealed today that they will be releasing The Falconeer: Warrior Edition for consoles this August. As you might suspect, this edition of the game will come with everything that's been released for the game so far. Including all the DLC, updates, and some bonus content on the side that makes this a complete package. But it wasn't named anything like "Ultimate" or "Complete" edition, as we're guessing they're going to be releasing more content for the game across the board. This version will be released on August 5th for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5.