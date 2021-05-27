Cancel
Folsom, CA

Folsom Aquatic Center Summer Season Kickoff

By Staff
rosevilletoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFolsom, CA – Summer season at the Steve Miklos Aquatic Center begins Saturday, May 29, as recently renovated swimming pools and a new play structure opens to the public. Recreation swim will take place daily from 1 to 5 p.m. starting May 29 through September 6. Guests will enjoy a colorful new interactive play structure, sparkling new plaster and tile on the instructional and play pools, new concrete decking, and other fun additions. The new features and repairs were part of a planned renovation project that began in 2020 and wrapped up this spring.

