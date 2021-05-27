Cancel
Monroe, NC

Union County to celebrate groundbreaking of elections building addition

 8 days ago

MONROE – Union County will ceremoniously break ground on the construction of a building addition and renovations to the Union County Board of Elections on May 27 at 2 p.m. The building addition is planned to be 5,800 square feet. Interior renovations will include upgrading the existing mechanical system and remodeling 9,200 square feet of existing office space and adjacent warehouse space.

