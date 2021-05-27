Union County to celebrate groundbreaking of elections building addition

The Monroe City Council will have their regularly scheduled Strategic Planning Meeting (4:00 p.m.) and Regular Council Meeting (6:00 p.m.) on June 8, 2021. These meetings will be conducted virtually with Council following their adopted electronic meeting rules. The meetings will also be live-streamed for the public to watch on the City of Monroe YouTube channel at Monroe North Carolina Government https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzrGKOKR72fmCEn7D0f9mlg? In an effort to meet and comply with guidance for social distancing from North Carolina health professionals and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and mass gatherings, the City of Monroe is offering the public the opportunity to submit electronic and written public comment for the Regular Meeting of June 8, 2021. The City will not have in-person public comments or public attendance at the June 8, 2021 meetings. The Agenda Packets for these Meetings will be published on June 4, 2021 and will be accessible at the following link: https://monroenc.civicclerk.com/web/home.aspx.