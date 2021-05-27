Cancel
Islamorada, FL

Man Hid Syringe In Butt, Other Drugs Found In Islamorada, Deputies Say

WHYI Y100
 11 days ago
A man was taken into custody after a South Florida cop found a syringe tucked into the crack of his buttocks along with an assortment of drugs, according to Local 10. The strange discovery unfolded at a gas station in Islamorada on Saturday (May 22). A Monroe County Sheriff's sergeant was pumping gas around 11 a.m. when he picked up a strong smell of marijuana coming from a nearby parked Nissan, deputies said. When he went over to the vehicle, a woman reportedly was sitting in the driver's side while there were two teenagers sitting in the front passenger seat.

Miami, FL
Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com
