As temperatures rise, the City wants to remind you to protect your family and pets against hot temperatures and heat-related illness on local summer excursions. In hotter temperatures, it becomes increasingly dangerous for your dog to go on walks on concrete and asphalt. Asphalt absorbs heat throughout the day and stays hot even after the sun goes down, which can burn a pet’s paw pads. Pro tip: Take short walks in the early morning and stay in the shade. If it’s too hot for you to keep your hand on the asphalt/concrete for more than five seconds, it’s too hot for your dog.