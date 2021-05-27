Habib: Credit Tua Tagovailoa for taking blame, but now he must be expert on playbook
DAVIE — How?. Credit Tua Tagovailoa for being brutally honest this week as he evaluated his rookie season. Many quarterbacks in his position might dodge the topic, shielded by a word salad of cliches. Or, Tagovailoa easily could have chalked it up to coming off hip surgery. Sure, there's a code among football players about not using injuries as excuses, but no logical human could have faulted Tagovailoa if he said he needed time to regain confidence in his body after an injury so catastrophic that — and this is too easily forgotten — it's the only reason the Dolphins landed him fifth overall.