Habib: Credit Tua Tagovailoa for taking blame, but now he must be expert on playbook

As of right now, the Miami Dolphin’s salary cap is at its limit, and what happens when Tua Tagovailoa wants Patrick Mahomes-type money?. What makes football one of the most interesting sports for fans to follow is all the moving parts that are required to work in synchrony in order for an organization to be successful. Many of us look at scouting, coaching, drafting, free agency, and the like. But, how many of us look at the implications of the salary cap and how much money a team should put into each position (or position grouping).