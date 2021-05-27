newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bedford, MA

Michael Gagne appointed City of New Bedford Interim Chief Financial Officer

newbedford-ma.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Bedford, Massachusetts– Mayor Jon Mitchell has appointed Michael J. Gagne as Interim Chief Financial Officer beginning June 1, 2021. Mr. Gagne is an experienced municipal executive who most recently served as Town Administrator for the Town of Mattapoisett, where the role also includes responsibilities as chief financial officer for the town. Gagne served in the role from 2009 until his retirement in 2020. Previously, he served as Executive Administrator for the Town of Dartmouth from 1986 to 2009. In each position, Mr. Gagne acted as the municipality’s chief administrative officer, managing town finances, operations, and personnel, and reporting to the select board.

www.newbedford-ma.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Government
City
New Bedford, MA
City
Mattapoisett, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Mattapoisett, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Dartmouth, MA
Dartmouth, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Management#Chief Financial Officer#Stabilization Fund#Retirement#Chief Executive Officer#Chief Development Officer#City Administrator#Town Administrator#The Town Of Mattapoisett#Executive Administrator#The Town Of Dartmouth#Aaa#Standard#Opeb#The City Council#City Budget#Mr Gagne#Interim Cfo#Mayor Jon Mitchell#Fiscal Management Plans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Bedford, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

Let the New Bedford Budget Hearings Begin [OPINION]

The New Bedford City Council's Committee on Finance meets tonight for the first time since Mayor Jon Mitchell submitted his proposed $431 million budget for the new fiscal year, which begins on July 1. The proposed budget is about $20 million more than the current $411 million operating budget. The...
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Massachusetts StateNew Haven Register

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Active COVID infections decline to 13,827 as Massachusetts announces date for end of pandemic restrictions, state of emergency

Active COVID cases continued to decline in Massachusetts on Monday as the state unveiled an expedited timeline for reopening, according to the latest Department of Public Health data. Officials reported that there are now 13,827 active infections. State health officials also confirmed another 281 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. That’s...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Bristol County, MATaunton Gazette

Community activists revisit incident at Bristol County ICE facility year later with virtual reading

An expired inhaler given to an asthmatic. Aggressive officers. Guards with no masks or social distancing. A lack of toilet paper. Wanting to die if not for one's children. The above were discussed and described in statements from people detained in Bristol County's immigrant detention center, according to Bristol County for Correctional Justice (BCCJ). The activist group created a short video with the statements and aired it during a virtual event on Wednesday.
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. Governor Lifting All COVID-19 Restrictions On May 29

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for May 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Almost exactly one year after Governor Baker announced the start of reopening for Massachusetts - today he announced its ending. By May 29, Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, two months ahead of the August date previously announced. We have arrived at "a new normal." Radio Boston's Chris Citorik joins us to debrief us on what Governor Baker said today and what it means for you. We'll also discuss the public health perspective with Lenny Marcus, founding co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, a joint program of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government.
New Bedford, MAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

COVID cases on the decline for SouthCoast school districts

May 15—NEW BEDFORD — The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its weekly positive-COVID case report for May 6 through May 19. Positive COVID-19 cases continue to decrease even as students return to the building. On a state level, all districts' cases have plummeted since reaching an all-time high record during the first week of April.