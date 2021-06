While HBO Max's programming has broken the Internet (sometimes, almost literally), the newfound streaming service caught some unexpected attention on Thursday — and not for a usual reason. Around 9/8c Thursday night, a mysterious email from HBO Max began to go out to (seemingly) all email addresses tied to active accounts on the streamer. The email was labeled "Integration Test Email #1" and included the following phrase: "This template is used by integration tests only." The random and vague nature of the email quickly took the Internet by storm, with the phrase "Integration Test Email" trending on Twitter soon after the snafu occurred.