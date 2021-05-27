newsbreak-logo
Did Rachael Kirkconnell Just Delete Her Instagram?

By Effie Orfanides
Heavy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachael Kirkconnell’s Instagram account appeared to be wiped clean on Thursday, May 27, 2021, leaving fans wondering if the reality star decided to take a break from social media. However, “The Bachelor” star’s account appeared to be up and running again — with all of her posts intact — several hours later.

heavy.com
