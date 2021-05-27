Did Rachael Kirkconnell Just Delete Her Instagram?

One month after Bachelor star Matt James broke up with his season’s winner, Rachael Kirkconnell, on national television, citing her history of racist actions and ignorance, the couple are rekindling their relationship. Yes, really. After all of that. We’d quote something from Get Out, but frankly, we’re exhausted. The duo have been spotted together in recent weeks in both New York City and Los Angeles, with James now confirming to People that they’re indeed back in each other’s romantic orbits. “I’ve seen Rachael a handful of times,” he explained. “I’m not pursuing any relationships right now outside of that. I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focusing on it.” If you’re confused about this reconciliation, it’s because it’s the antithesis of everything James stated during his Bachelor finale: At the time, he said that learning about Kirkconnell’s past, coupled with her initial defensiveness, made it clear that they “can’t be” together.