Universal hikes base pay to $15 an hour at Florida resort

By Associated Press
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Universal Orlando Resort announced Thursday that it's raising the starting minimum wage at the Florida theme park complex to $15 an hour. Universal says the higher wages apply to both full and part-time workers starting June 27. That makes Universal the first resort in central Florida's theme park mecca to raise its base pay to $15 an hour, though unionized workers at its cross-town rival, Walt Disney World, three years ago approved a contract raising the hourly minimum to $15 by October 2021. Universal workers aren't unionized.

