Farm wages up slightly from 2020
Farms and ranches in the Northern Plains Region are hiring fewer workers than a year ago, but paying slightly more. Statistics released May 26 by the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service show operations in Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota hired 35,000 workers during the week of April 11-17. That’s down 17% from the April 2020 reference week. Workers numbered 27,000 during the week of Jan. 10-16, down 23% from the year before.www.agupdate.com