Rage Against the Machine, Serj Tankian, Roger Waters Sign Letter Asking Artists to Boycott Israel

By Daniel Kreps
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRage Against the Machine, Serj Tankian, Roger Waters, Run the Jewels and Patti Smith are among the 600 musicians who have signed an open letter asking fellow artists to boycott performing in Israel until there is a “free Palestine.”. The Musicians for Palestine letter was also signed by the Strokes’...

More than 600 artists sign #MusiciansForPalestine letter refusing to perform at Israel's cultural institutions

Over 600 artists across the electronic, indie and rock scenes have promised to refuse gigs at Israeli institutions as part of a pro-Palestine petition. #MusiciansForPalestine, launched today, is a letter that demands "justice, dignity and the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people and all who are fighting colonial dispossession and violence across the planet." Signatories are asked to not perform "at Israel's complicit cultural institutions" as a means of supporting the Palestinian people and their right to freedom. Supporters so far include A-Trak, Caterina Barbieri, Cypress Hill, DJ Snake, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Habibi Funk, India Jordan, KMRU, Juliana Huxtable, Lowkey, LSDXOXO, Muqata'a, Nicolas Jaar, NoName, Patti Smith, Pharoahe Monch, Rage Against The Machine, Run The Jewels, Talib Kweli, Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth, VTSS and ZULI. The letter follows a ceasefire to an 11-day exchange of fire between Israel and Palestinian armed groups, in which over 250 people were killed, including 230 Palestinians and 12 Israelis, according to the Associated Press. Petitions aside, electronic music communities around the globe have also launched other ventures in solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Platforms such as NTS Radio, Radio AlHara and Root Radio have unveiled special programming while R3 Soundsystem is hosting a 24-hour radio show this weekend as part of a drive to stop UK arms sales to Israel. For more on DJ solidarity with Palestine, revisit our 2018 feature. For more information on the #MusiciansForPalestine letter, visit the official website.
Boston Calling to Return in 2022 With Rage Against the Machine, Foo Fighters

The Boston Calling festival announced that it will return in 2022 with headlining sets from Rage Against the Machine and the Foo Fighters. The festival will take place on Memorial Day weekend next year, May 27th through 29th. A limited number of early bird three-day tickets are on sale now via the Boston Calling website and on VividSeats.
600 Musicians sign letter calling for Israel boycott in support of Palestine

600 musicians have signed an open letter urging fellow artists to boycott performing in Israel until there is a “free Palestine.”. The open letter decried the recent attacks against Palestine, whilst calling for “justice, dignity and the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people and all who are fighting colonial dispossession and violence across the planet.”
Over 600 Artists Sign #MusiciansForPalestine Letter Supporting Palestinian Rights

Over 600 musicians have signed a #MusiciansForPalestine letter in support of Palestinian rights. The letter is signed by artists across music including A-Trak, Black Thought and Questlove from The Roots, Cypress Hill, DJ Snake, Julian Casablancas, Juliana Huxtable, Run The Jewels, Patti Smith, NoName, LDSXOXO, Object Blue, Roger Waters, Nicolas Jaar and others.
People of conscience: Palestinians ask you to boycott Israel

Toni Morrison wrote in her novel Beloved, “Definitions belong to the definers, not the defined.” Palestinians have learned the hard way that unless we clearly define ourselves, our oppression, and our aspirations, the hegemonic oppressor will do it, erasing our history and subjugating our future. Sometimes our definitions emerge when...
Serj Tankian Has ‘Hope’ System of a Down Will Make New Music Again

New System of a Down music is a real possibility, says frontman Serj Tankian. Last year was a big one of System of a Down, as the band released new music for the first time in a whopping 15 years. The new music came in the form of two tracks, “Protect the Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz,” which raised money and awareness for Armenia during its brutal war with Azerbaijan.
Tom Morello Gives Viral Rage Against the Machine TikTok His Stamp of Approval

Despite pushing back their reunion tour until next year, Rage Against the Machine has been more popular than ever in 2020 and 2021 as protests broke out all over the world, fighting for social justice. While they’ve seen a resurgence, TikTok user @thejacobgivens posted a video that absolutely nails how we all felt when we first heard the band’s song “Freedom” for the first time in 1993.
Letter: I Stand With Israel

Israel is a parliamentary democracy that is 21% Arab with a thriving Christian population. PLO West Bank Fatah Mahmoud Abbas is serving the seventeenth year of his four-year term. PLO Gaza is run by Hamas whose charter explicitly calls for the eradication of the state of Israel and the murder of all Jews.
Letters: Vaccination; Israel and Palestinians

In a few countries with near universal vaccination life is close to normal again, but last Sunday’s RH said that we probably aren’t going to get to herd immunity in the U.S. Should we care? Without some social distancing, cases would grow, so social distancing probably won’t end completely. With the virus around for the long haul, management gets harder. Just knowing where we need to be for herd immunity is harder as more contagious variants already cause most of our cases. Besides, even if we got to zero tomorrow, new cases and new variants will still keep coming in from other states and countries.