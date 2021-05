On a day filled with blue skies and sunshine, a historical marker honoring the late Gov. Jimmie Davis was unveiled at the entrance of Louisiana College Friday. Davis, who died at the age of 101 in 2000, served as governor from 1944-1948 and from 1960-1964. He's one of Louisiana College's most notable alums having graduated from the private Baptist college in 1924 with a degree in history. He earned a master's degree from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and started a career in music and politics. And he penned the song, "You Are My Sunshine" in 1940 earning a Grammy Award.