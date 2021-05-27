Cancel
Politics

Bill that expunges past records of 300,000 heads to governor

By SUSAN HAIGH
GreenwichTime
 30 days ago

An estimated 300,000 people in Connecticut with misdemeanor and low-level felony records could ultimately have those convictions automatically erased under legislation that cleared the House of Representatives on Thursday. The bill passed 91-56 and now heads to Democratic Ned Lamont's desk. It followed an emotional day-long debate where opponents spoke...

www.greenwichtime.com
