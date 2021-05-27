newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga is so cheap right now we’re in shock

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone loves a bargain. The allure of knowing you’ve bought something you’ve always wanted and you’ve even saved a ton of cash while doing so is an incredibly sweet feeling. After all, it’s a win-win situation for you. You get to enjoy a great new laptop for far less than you’d ordinarily pay plus your bank balance is healthier than if you’d bought something not on sale. Right now, you can save an absolutely huge 45% on a Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga as part of the Lenovo Memorial Day Sale when you use the coupon THINKMAYDEAL bringing it down to just $995. You’re going to love it. Here’s why.

www.digitaltrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenovo Thinkpad#Yoga Class#Google Chrome#Perfect Balance#Intel Core#Digital Trends#Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i#Thinkpad X13#Lenovo Thinkpad#X13 Yoga#Laptop#Mode#Cash#Lunch#Mind#Love#Availability#Stocks#Browsing Facebook#Bulkiness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Yoga
News Break
Google
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Lenovo Memorial Day Sale 2021: Up to 60% off laptops, gaming PCs, accessories

Lenovo has a reputation for making solid machines at good prices, and in celebration of Memorial Day, those prices have gotten even better. Enter the Lenovo Memorial Day Sale 2021, and like other Memorial Day sales we’ve seen, you don’t actually have to wait until Memorial Day — you can shop these deals today. For this sale, Lenovo is offering a selection of some of its best laptops, gaming PCs, and accessories like webcams and headphones at savings of up to 60% off. That can save you hundreds of dollars, depending on which machine you choose. To help you decide, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite deals below, but with prices like these, they may not even last until the weekend, so you better be quick.
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away the Dell XPS laptop right now!

The Dell XPS 13 laptop is widely recognized as the most powerful in its class, and while you might find some interesting alternatives in these Dell XPS deals, it’s doubtful that you’ll find a discount as enticing. Right now, at Dell, you can miraculously save $750 on a new Dell XPS 13, which is discounted to a mere $950, all the way down from its regular price of $1,700. This is not a joke. This is not a test. Act now, and you can get nearly 45% off this top-tier laptop. They’re practically giving it away!
Computerscompsmag.com

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 falls to $199 in epic 2-in-1 laptop deal

For a limited time, you can get the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for just $199 from Walmart. Usually, this laptop retails for $299, so that’s $100 off its normal price. It’s the Acer Chromebook Spin 311’s lowest price yet and one of the best Chromebooks out there. The Acer Chromebook...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Dell Memorial Day Sale 2021: Cheap laptops, gaming PCs, monitors

As part of its Memorial Day sales, Dell has started early with some great offers on excellent laptops. With savings of hundreds of dollars on everything from the budget-friendly Inspiron 14 to the Dell G3 gaming laptop or the super stylish Dell XPS 15, there’s something for everyone here. Whatever your budget or need, we’ve narrowed things down to the best of the bunch so you know exactly what to home in on. Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there so you won’t be disappointed. However, as always with any Dell sale, you’ll need to be quick. Stock is strictly limited on all these laptops and once it’s gone, it’s gone. Don’t delay if one of these laptops in the Dell Memorial Day sale looks right to you.
ComputersT3.com

Colourful MacBook Airs and iMacs are the playful PCs we need right now

What do you think of the iMac 24-inch (M1, 2021) and the rumoured candy-coloured MacBook Air (2021)? It’s safe to say that the online reaction hasn’t been entirely positive. Too colourful! Too playful! Too girly!. Guys. Guys! That’s why they’re brilliant!. I’m writing this on a M1 MacBook Pro, and...
Computerslifewire.com

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Review

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Nano has great battery life, strong performance, and an extremely high price. Lenovo provided us with a review unit for one of our writers to test. Read on for their full take. Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Nano promises all the productivity of a larger, heavier laptop is one...
Electronicsslickdeals.net

27" LG Monitors: 27QN880-B 2560x1440 w/ USB-C w/ PD $349, 27GN650-B 1080p 144Hz 1ms G-Sync + LG FN6 True Wireless Earbuds $288 (less w. SD Cashback) + free s/h

27" LG 27QN880-B QHD 2560x1440 IPS HDR10 USB-C w/ PD Monitor w/ Ergo Stand [buydig.com] $349 using coupon VKR22. 27"' LG 27GN880-B Ultragear Nano IPS 2560x1440 144hz 1ms G-Sync Gaming Monitor w/ Ergo Stand [buydig.com] $449 using coupon VKR22. 27" LG 27GN650-B Ultragear 1920x1080 IPS 144Hz 1ms G-Sync HDR Monitor...
Yogabyteside.com

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon shows Intel Evo power has plenty to offer

Last week we had the drop on Intel’s high performance line of 11th Generation mobile processors, but for the past month I’ve had my first hands on with one of its Intel Evo series laptops that set a fresh new benchmark for the Form Factor Formerly Known As Ultrabook. And this laptop is dizzyingly impressive.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Deal Alert: $150 off the Core i5 HP Chromebook x360 14c

The refreshed HP Chromebook x360 14c with its 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and an impressive spec sheet is hands-down one of the best Chromebooks to come out of 2020. Honestly, if it weren’t for the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 retailing for the exact same amount of money, the HP could have been a contender for Chromebook of the year. Thankfully, you can frequently find the 14″ convertible on sale at Best Buy for as little as $429 and you’re getting yourself a killer deal on a Chromebook that will perform well for years to come. Any way you slice it, the Comet Lake HP Chromebook x360 14c is a solid value at any price under $550.
Computerslaptopmag.com

Best docking stations for Dell XPS laptops

The best docking stations are built to turn any laptop into a desktop replacement. From providing your laptop upwards of ten extra ports to powering all kinds of different peripherals at once, a dock can unlock the true potential of your laptop (and clean up desks riddled with wires). Some...
ComputersEngadget

The Morning After: Intel's newest H-series CPUs are made for gaming laptops

If you’ve been waiting for the next generation of gaming laptops, Intel is finally ready to deliver. The of its 11th-generation H-series mobile processors were meant for ultraportables but weren’t really meant for heavy processing. So welcome another family of 11th-gen H-Series chips! According to Intel, these promise up to a 19 percent speed improvement over the last generation. And just like the less powerful H-series lineup (which are dubbed H35 by Intel due to their lower thermal profile), the new chips have the company's 10nm, a major upgrade from 14nm architecture of the past, offering those speed gains alongside efficiency improvements.
Yogaonmsft.com

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga review: The executives showoff laptop

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is an engineering marvel that puts a lot of power and hardware tradition into a super-thin laptop chassis. The X1 Titanium Yoga will be a great device for the jet-setting executive or manager once life returns to a new normal post-COVID-19 shutdown. However, the X1...
ElectronicsGamespot

Get A Great LG 4K TV With HDMI 2.1 On Sale For $900 Today Only

If you're a console gamer buying a TV today, the one thing you should be looking out for is HDMI 2.1 support. It offers bandwidth that allows for 4K and 120fps, which isn't possible on TVs with an older HDMI standard. That's what makes today's deal on a 75-inch LG UN8500 so enticing, with Best Buy discounting the massive TV to just $900 (a savings of $230).
TechnologyPocket-lint.com

Honor MagicBook 14 & 15 add 11th Gen Intel processors, on sale now

(Pocket-lint) - Honor has revealed its MagicBook laptop, available in 14-inch and 15-inch sizes, will bring the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors to the series. Honor has now separated from Huawei - as first announced in November 2020 - functioning as an independent smartphone and technology company. That's led to all-new products - such as the MagicBook Pro, announced at CES 2021 - with more anticipated in the future.
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Save hundreds on laptops, webcams, earbuds, and more in Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale

What do you need? Some new wireless earbuds? Some programmable smart lighting? How about a new webcam or, better yet, a new laptop with a webcam built in? Best Buy might just be the place for you to get what you're after and still save a bunch. The 24-hour flash sale going on at Best Buy right now is knocking hundreds off the price of a bunch of tech, including laptops and TVs and more. There are items discounted in just about every section of Best Buy's site, and you can look for the deals based on the category you're interested in.