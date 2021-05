NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Goalie Juuse Saros is the biggest reason the Nashville Predators went from a potential NHL draft lottery team to their seventh straight playoff appearance. How long they stick around will depend on just how well Saros keeps playing in net. Teammate Tanner Jeannot says they want to play better because Saros is playing so well. The 26-year-old Finn has put together a season worthy of Vezina Trophy consideration and maybe even a few Hart Trophy votes for what he’s meant to Nashville. Saros has plenty of company streaking into the NHL postseason.