Broadway’s Ali Stroker on helping kids be proud of their disabilities | Spawned Ep 239
When we talk about diversity and inclusion, people with disabilities are often left out of the conversation. We think about gender, race, sexuality, cultural heritage — but not always disabilities. So was I a wee bit excited to talk to Tony award-winner Ali Stroker this week on the Spawned Parenting Podcast? Yes I was! Did I come away from this interview even more inspired than I had imagined? Absolutely.coolmompicks.com