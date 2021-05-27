Cancel
John Tavares’ surprise skate gives Maple Leafs an emotional lift

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO – From FaceTime to ice time. That is the quantum leap John Tavares has made between games 4 and 5. Incredible, really, to see the Toronto Maple Leafs captain skating at Scotiabank Arena Thursday morning, just one week since he was stretchered off the same sheet. Footage from Tavares’s...

