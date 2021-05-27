newsbreak-logo
Andretti has “thought about” quitting IndyCar if he wins Indy 500

By David Malsher
Autosport Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe son of Michael Andretti and grandson of Mario Andretti took the decision this year to give up running full-time in IndyCar, to explore other opportunities, including competing in Tony Stewart’s new SRX series. Asked if, should he find his way victory circle on Sunday, he would “drop the mic”...

www.autosport.com
