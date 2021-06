Ever since Venom debuted in a universe without Spider-Man, fans wanted the Sony Marvel Universe character in the MCU. After all, the agreement between Sony and Marvel Studios seemed like it should collide, eventually. And fans went even more ballistic when they saw a Spider-Man poster in the Morbius tailer reading “killer” – a reference to the events in Spider-Man: Far From Home. But most of all, we actually saw an MCU Spider-Man character in the trailer for the Sony film. Jared Leto’s Morbius has a brief run-in with Michael Keaton’s Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Later this year, Venom will finally fight Carnage in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Meanwhile, Sony pushed Morbius pushed to January 2022 due to the pandemic. We also learned that Sony cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter.