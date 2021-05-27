newsbreak-logo
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Gas Prices Will Be the Highest on Memorial Day Weekend

By Krystal Montez
K945
K945
 3 days ago
The U.S. Energy Information Administration put out some news that has many Memorial Day weekend travelers shaking their heads. Gas is the highest gas has been since 2014. You want me to pay how much for gas this weekend? Who is to blame? The Colonial Pipeline? Well, kind of. According...

Shreveport, LA
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Shreveport, LA
Louisiana Cars
Louisiana Industry
Louisiana Government
Louisiana Business
Louisiana State
