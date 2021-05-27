Fan-Favourite Character From Evil Dead Remake Hints At Return For Sequel
The main protagonist of the 2013 Evil Dead remake could appear in Evil Dead Rise, according to hints made on Twitter. If you've watched Fede Álvarez's Evil Dead remake, then you'll already be aware of the character Mia, who ends up being the film's final girl. While Mia is a completely different protagonist to Bruce Campbell's Ash, she's just as beloved. As a result, fans of the franchise have been calling for Mia to return in an Evil Dead sequel. However, thanks to some subtle hints dropped by Jane Levy on Twitter, it looks like Mia could be set to appear in the latest Evil Dead flick.