Fan-Favourite Character From Evil Dead Remake Hints At Return For Sequel

This year we have received some major news when it comes to the Enchanted sequel, now known as Disenchanted!. We know that most of the 2007 film’s cast is making their return to reprise their characters, including Amy Adams reprising her role as Giselle, Patrick Dempsey as Robert Philip, James Marsden as Prince Edward, and Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine. We have also heard of the possibility of Snow White’s seven dwarves making an appearance as well. But now a look at the set gives us even more insight into the characters that could be coming to the film!