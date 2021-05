I have been a therapist for 40 years, counseling children, adults, families, and couples. Possibly the greatest gift in my life is working with kids. Sometimes it can be difficult to hear their stories and walk with them on their journeys. I am inviting you to join me and share a glimpse of what I see and hear daily. This following story is representative of young people I have worked with over the years, that have taken their lives or thought about it.