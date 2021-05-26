Why diet need not always be done for weight loss

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) I stay wary of challenges, I don’t share black and white pictures of myself on social media timelines, I have not sat on the yoga mat for 30 days in a row to be part of a hashtag revolution, neither have I doused myself with a bucket of ice (even for a cause). In short, I am not on the trending bandwagon. So, when the thought of signing up for Kcal’s Vegetarian Plan for four weeks came to me, I, of course, didn’t consider it a challenge, but saw it as a chance to delight my taste buds with newer flavours. Since, I have never gone on a diet either not because I am an ideal weight (whatever that is supposed to be, considering it does change over generations and seasons), but because I love food, I eat in moderation, and trust the dictionary definition of diet (noun): the kinds of food that a person, animal, or community habitually eats; I was let’s say just looking forward to eating well without worrying about my nutrition, protein, calorie, carbs, et al intake. So, here’s how it started and how I went along.