Singtel to Focus on 5G, Digitalization and Asset Sales in Revamp

By Bloomberg
Data Center Knowledge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbhishek Vishnoi (Bloomberg) -- Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. will sharpen focus on areas like 5G, digitalization and unlocking of value in infrastructure assets as part of its new strategic direction after Covid-related challenges and one-time charges nearly halved the company’s earnings. The company plans to gain 5G market share in Singapore...

