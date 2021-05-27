Lunar restaurant by Sò Studio

The colorful vibrancy of art deco style is having a bit of a resurgence in modern interior design. Bright pops of color add a youthful energy to any home and South African design studio ARRANGE Studio has taken this to heart with their latest release. The Paradise Light, ARRANGE’s first table lamp release, features an elegant shape, bright colors, and soft warmth perfect for a bedside nightstand or entryway table. Roxanne Ferreira, who runs ARRANGE Studio, took inspiration from the many colors of birds-of-paradise and incorporated a golden coating for that retro 70s golden glow. Each light is made to order and the colors of the base and shade can be mixed and matched to the buyer’s preference. Each light is designed and manufactured in South Africa but Ferreira has shared that international shipping is available. Cool Material has confirmed that individual lights can ship to the United States for $595, which includes shipping and 2x long-lasting warm white LED globes. Bulk orders may bring the price down and ARRANGE Studio is currently seeking a US showroom to assist in international orders. To place an order, customers can email [email protected].