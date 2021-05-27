Lunar restaurant by Sò Studio
In a sprawling megalopolis like Shanghai, dining options are obviously plentiful, but in the highly competitive fine dining segment, things could always be cranked up a notch. That’s the objective of the newly opened Lunar in the city’s Taikang Lu area, a dining establishment with an elegant design-led setting to match. As its name already implies, the restaurant takes its name from the Chinese lunar calendar, and aims to elevate Chinese fine dining to new heights with Singaporean chef Johnston Teo‘s culinary talent and expertise. The interior design, created by Shanghai-based practice Sò Studio, is modern and understated in true Scandinavian tradition, featuring an infusion of light wood, stone and a demure sand colour palette one wouldn’t perhaps expect from a place like this.retaildesignblog.net