An Open Letter To CEOs: Why Your CMO Is Thinking About Leaving

“I should have waited until next year to upgrade our systems.”. Do you find yourself second-guessing your business decisions now more than ever?. Especially the investments you made to grow your business? Instead of feeling regret and beating yourself up, why not decide on purpose to believe in yourself? To believe that you always make the best decisions you can at the time, given the information you have. Decide on purpose to believe that there are no bad decisions. Instead, there are decisions that get you the results you want and ones that give you more information.