An Open Letter To CEOs: Why Your CMO Is Thinking About Leaving
You have a tough job. Very few understand how many stakeholders you truly have to answer to or the pressure of your world. Like many of your peers, you may have been told that every bit of marketing has to be measurable to be effective. Or, that it is really product and sales that drive growth, where marketing serves as an ancillary function and needs to be controlled and directed. Add to this the rise of data, and you may have been further lulled into a false sense that the customer journey can and should be controlled at every step.www.forbes.com