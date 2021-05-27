newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

An Open Letter To CEOs: Why Your CMO Is Thinking About Leaving

By Shama Hyder
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You have a tough job. Very few understand how many stakeholders you truly have to answer to or the pressure of your world. Like many of your peers, you may have been told that every bit of marketing has to be measurable to be effective. Or, that it is really product and sales that drive growth, where marketing serves as an ancillary function and needs to be controlled and directed. Add to this the rise of data, and you may have been further lulled into a false sense that the customer journey can and should be controlled at every step.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

195K+
Followers
49K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer Marketing#Cmo#Ceos#Cmo#Ceos#Marketing Research#Linkedin#Dear Ceo#Digital Pr#Performance Marketing#Customer#Excellent Cmos#Sales Enablement#Product#Metrics#Open Letter#Measurement#Revenue Operations#Unicorns#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Google
Related
RetailPosted by
rolling out

Dawn Dickson explains what it means to be a digital entrepreneur

Dawn W. Dickson is CEO of PopCom, an automated retail company that uses facial recognition, AI and blockchain technology to help retailers collect valuable customer insights. The first CRM, data and analytics software provider for unattended retail, PopCom has developed technology to make kiosks and vending machines intelligent through data and analytics at the point of purchase. As a serial entrepreneur with over 16 years of experience in marketing and business development, Dickson launched four successful cash flow positive companies in 2002. Her most recent ventures include Flat Out of Heels, and PopCom, after identifying a need to make vending machines more intelligent.
Technologyprweek.com

Tech Talk with Propel CEO Zach Cutler

Propel is an end-to-end PR software that helps PR professionals discover the right targets to contact, pitch them, track their campaigns, analyze what’s working, measure return on investment and monitor coverage and results. I had a PR agency and we tried multiple [customer relationship management systems]. But they are typically...
JobsPosted by
Ladders

Everything you need to know about becoming a COO

Have you ever dreamt about overseeing a team of individuals? How about life as a high-level executive, calling the shots and managing the overall production process?. However, there is a lot more to the job of being a Chief Operating Officer, or COO, of a company or corporation. Here’s a guide to the skills and experience you need to become a COO and what you can expect when you take on the position.
EconomyForbes

Your Corporate Culture Requires Agile Leadership

Chuck is the Founder, CEO and an executive coach of MCG Partners. We are now living in an age in which a company’s corporate culture is a significant factor in all facets of its success. Not only will potential job candidates conduct their due diligence about your organization’s culture and what it’s like to work for you, but consumers will also take what they know about your culture into consideration when deciding to spend money on your products and services.
Internetbizjournals

14 mistakes to avoid when leveraging LinkedIn to promote your business

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. LinkedIn has become a networking staple for professionals. In the business world, the site has also risen to play a leading role in marketing — especially for companies focused on B2B sales. However, LinkedIn can’t be approached in the same way as Facebook, Instagram or any other social network. It’s essential to leverage its unique purpose and audience with a focused strategy.
RetailForbes

The Shift To Full Funnel: What Brands Should Know Before Hiring An Ad Partner

Vice President of Operations, leading and growing the US team for RTB House. In the retail world, I believe 2020 and 2021 will be remembered for the explosive growth of e-commerce. Over the past year, many brands have shifted their focus to a digital-first approach and are taking their online targeting strategies more seriously than ever. There has been a shift away from last-click marketing and a greater willingness from CMOs to measure attribution in ways previously only reserved for the last click.
EconomyForbes

Why B2B Companies Need To Think About Content Marketing Beyond Lead Generation

Lauren is the CEO of S&G Content Marketing, an agency that helps brands build industry-leading thought leadership and customer engagement. In April, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada released a report calling for more legislative and regulatory reforms to protect small franchise owners. While reading the key takeaways, I realized there are striking parallels between her findings — that multinational corporations must better prepare franchise business owners for success — and my observations of the B2B marketing space.
BusinessFortune

Why CEOs think speaking out is worth it, despite the risks

When it comes to speaking out on social or political issues, it can be 'damned if you-damned if you don't' if you're a CEO. Just ask the chiefs of companies like Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola and Home Depot after they recently got caught in the maelstrom surrounding Georgia's controversial voting laws.
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

An Open Letter To Chief Data Officers: Why It’s Time To Reinvent Your Digital Factory

As Vice President of Product Management at Qumulo, Ben oversees innovation and builds products that radically simplify file data management. The global pandemic has highlighted the need for new business models that require data accessibility on the cloud. This is driving enterprises to accelerate their digital transformations so they can innovate faster. Unfortunately, organizations without a digital data infrastructure to support a modern digital factory are falling behind.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

John Turley of Adaptavist: “More Opportunities for People to Engage in Joyous, Meaningful Work”

More Opportunities for People to Engage in Joyous, Meaningful Work — It’s well-documented that the vast majority of people are disengaged from their work, trust in business leaders is collapsing, and workplace stress and anxiety is increasing. As W Edwards Deming said, the prevailing system of management is destroying our people. Yet, it doesn’t need to be this way. Organizations of every size and age — in every sector — can transform mindset and culture, process, and tools to support the human spirit. In doing so, they support their employees’ and customers’ well-being and improve performance and increase productivity as a by-product.
Economythecpadesk.com

Is Your Not-for-Profit Thinking About a Merger?

As the COVID-19 pandemic finally seems to be fading in the United States, your not-for-profit organization may be making plans for its post-pandemic future. Is a merger with another not-for-profit part of these plans?. A merger can provide your organization with greater stability and resilience so that you can survive...
EconomyThrive Global

Why Your Relationship with Your Business Changes Everything about the Future

“I should have waited until next year to upgrade our systems.”. Do you find yourself second-guessing your business decisions now more than ever?. Especially the investments you made to grow your business? Instead of feeling regret and beating yourself up, why not decide on purpose to believe in yourself? To believe that you always make the best decisions you can at the time, given the information you have. Decide on purpose to believe that there are no bad decisions. Instead, there are decisions that get you the results you want and ones that give you more information.
Economysalesbenchmarkindex.com

CEO Advisory Board Insights to Navigate the Second Half

Scott Gruher, Senior Partner and Revenue Practice Lead, shares insights from SBI's spring CEO Advisory Board meeting... SBI recently held its Spring CEO Advisory Meeting to connect with less than a dozen market leaders on current challenges and to share best practices. This influential peer group share key insights into the following topics:
Public Healthmediapost.com

ABM And the Virus -- Enterprise Brands Are In A Radical Shift

Email specialists in big B2B companies better keep their eyes open — they could be called on to ramp up their account-based marketing (ABM) efforts, judging by The State of ABM 2-21, a study that MRP Prelytix conducted in partnership with Demand Metric. On the positive side (for vendors, anyway)...
JobsAxios

Paid Social Strategist

Union is a creative & performance marketing agency that creates omni-channel campaigns, unleashing creativity on a data-driven world, helping brands produce memorable, measurable and repeatable results. Overview:. We’re looking for a Paid Social Specialist with proven experience in digital marketing using paid media. Preferred experience in the following platforms: Facebook,...
TechnologyCIO

CIO Think Tank Roadmap Report: Reinventing IT

In March and April 2021, CIO held a series of CIO Think Tank discussions—virtual roundtables that brought together 36 IT leaders to unpack one of the most important issues in the enterprise today: IT reinvention. These discussions aimed to identify key issues in reinventing IT to meet today’s rapidly evolving...
Economytlnt.com

What Leadership Looks Like Today

Less than 1 in 5 businesses say existing leaders are “very effective” at meeting business goals. What’s more, 84% of companies predict a shortfall of leaders capable of driving their business forward in the next five years. And all of this is taking place in the midst of a generational transfer of power. Over 10,000 baby boomers are retiring every day, whereas millennials will make up roughly 75% of the workforce by 2025.