Dame Sally Davies: ‘Antimicrobial resistance is the silent pandemic growing in the shadows’

Novel culture devices maximize sample viability and recoverability. With the rise of antibiotic-resistant infections, there is an urgent need for culture diagnostics for susceptibility testing both to provide appropriate treatments and to facilitate strain tracing and containment. However, sending a viable organism from point-of-care to the laboratory, which may take several hours to days, poses several challenges. These include ensuring safe sample collection, stable transport, and a viable organism recovery for replating and culturing. Biomed Diagnostics has engineered a novel culture media device that combines collection, transport, and culture in a single platform. The InTray and the InPouch are designed for POC specimen collection and inoculation. The device and selective media enables culture growth from the point of collection which eliminates the need to replate. For doctors this means a rapid, accurate cost-effective diagnosis so they can prescribe appropriate treatment.