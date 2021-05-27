newsbreak-logo
Dame Sally Davies: ‘Antimicrobial resistance is the silent pandemic growing in the shadows’

By Dame Sally Davies
inews.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin in 1928, an infection from a simple cut could mean the end of life. Nearly 100 years later, the antibiotic safety blanket we live our lives with is being pulled from us. Every corner of our health system depends on antibiotics. It’s thanks to antibiotics...

