Sonic Actor Will Continue To Voice Iconic SEGA Mascot
The voice of Sonic the Hedgehog will continue to voice SEGA’s iconic mascot, despite previous announcements of his departure. Roger Craig Smith has been the voice of Sonic since 2010. However, back in January, the actor announced that he’d be moving on from the role. While Craig Smiths reasons for leaving Sonic behind weren’t entirely clear, it now seems like the actor has u-turned on the decision, meaning he’ll continue to voice the blue blur [via Eurogamer]:www.gamebyte.com