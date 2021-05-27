Cancel
Sonic Actor Will Continue To Voice Iconic SEGA Mascot

By Phil Hayton
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe voice of Sonic the Hedgehog will continue to voice SEGA’s iconic mascot, despite previous announcements of his departure. Roger Craig Smith has been the voice of Sonic since 2010. However, back in January, the actor announced that he’d be moving on from the role. While Craig Smiths reasons for leaving Sonic behind weren’t entirely clear, it now seems like the actor has u-turned on the decision, meaning he’ll continue to voice the blue blur [via Eurogamer]:

Roger Craig Smith
Video GamesAnime News Network

Roger Craig Smith to Continue Voicing Sonic the Hedgehog in Future Games

Voice actor Roger Craig Smith (Code Geass' Gilbert G.P. Guilford, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress' Biba) wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that he will once again voice Sonic the Hedgehog in future games in the franchise. Smith and the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account had previously revealed in January that the actor would no longer play the titular role for the franchise.
Video GamesNintendo Life

'Retired' Sonic Voice Actor Announces His Surprise Return To The Role

Well, this is unexpected! Following on from yesterday's touching trailer accompanying the announcement of a 30th anniversary Sonic stream to be broadcast tomorrow, it seems that the character's erstwhile voice actor (in the games, that is) is returning to lend his vocal talents to the hedgehog's upcoming game projects. That...
Video GamesGamespot

Sonic Voice Actor Roger Craig Smith Is Once Again Voicing The Blue Blur

Roger Craig Smith will once again voice Sonic the Hedgehog in future games, as announced via the voice actor's Twitter. Smith, who voiced Sonic for more than a decade in various games and shows, stepped away/was removed from the role for unknown reasons back in January, when he tweeted an image of a broken in-half blue heart and wrote, "Onward to new zones! Much love to the fans who've been so kind. It's been an honor."
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

SEGA Reveals Multiple Sonic The Hedgehog Announcements

During a special Sonic Central livestream today, SEGA revealed multiple announcements revolving around Sonic The Hedgehog. The big announcements today were that Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be coming this September as a revitalized version of the game, the classic games from the Genesis era will be released as a single unit called Sonic Origins, there's a new Sonic game in the mix that they didn't talk too much about but let us know it's on the way. We have the notes from SEGA below along with the trailer, as the team is looking to celebrate the character's 30th Anniversary in style.
Video Gamessvg.com

How Fans Saved Sonic's Voice

"Sonic the Hedgehog" fans, rejoice. One of the most famous and beloved voice actors of the franchise will be returning soon. In early 2021, Sonic the Hedgehog lost his voice. After ten years of voicing the famous blue blur, actor Roger Craig Smith tweeted that he was parting ways with the franchise and would be pursuing other goals. Shortly after Smith's tweet, voice actor Cindy Robinson also announced that she would also be leaving her role as the voice of Amy, Sonic's sometimes love interest.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Sega will host a livestream devoted to Sonic on May 27

Sega will be hosting a special livestream devoted to Sonic this Thursday. The Sonic Central livestream will take place on Thursday, May 27 at 9am PT, 12pm ET, 5pm UK, 6pm CEST. During the stream, Sega will provide a look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events for the...
MoviesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor comes out of retirement

Roger Craig Smith, the man who has lent his voice to Sonic the Hedgehog, comes out of retirement. It didn’t take long before Smith returned after his announced retirement back in January. His career as Sonic‘s voice actor lasted for over 10 years, and his performance has made him beloved by fans. Although he didn’t voice the Blue Hedgehog in the blockbuster film and its sequel, he’s voiced Sonic in most if not all games since 2010.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Sega teases Thursday event for 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog

Sega is teasing a big show for its its boy in blue. On May 27, Sega will host a Sonic the Hedgehog event, called Sonic Central, for the mascot’s 30th anniversary. The company is promising quite a show, covering “upcoming projects, partnerships, and events to celebrate.”. Sonic fans have been...
MoviesGame Informer Online

Longtime Sonic Voice Actor Returning To Role After Vacating Earlier This Year

Earlier this year, voice actor Roger Craig Smith tweeted he was vacating the role of Sonic the Hedgehog after a decade of lending his voice to the character. Smith, who had voiced Sonic in the games and cartoon series since 2010, tweeted a heartfelt goodbye with an image of a broken blue heart in January. Smith followed up that tweet last month with an image of a mended blue heart and the announcement that he is back.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Sega announces Sonic stream celebrating the franchise’s 30th anniversary

Sonic the Hedgehog turns 30 this year. A new digital showcase will reveal the future of Sega’s enduring mascot on Thursday, May 27. Sega announced Sonic Central on their official Twitter account. Presented as a streaming event centered around the iconic Hedgehog, Sonic Central will include appearances by Sega’s Sonic Team as well as unannounced special guests and announcements.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

SEGA announces new Sonic title scheduled for 2022

At the end of the Sonic 30th anniversary stream, the head of Sonic Team Takashi Iizuka, announced that there will a brand new Sonic game released for all current platforms and it is scheduled for 2022. The company declined to showcase the game, but they did play some teaser footage, Mr. Iizuka says that they will have plenty of Sonic news to share throughout the year, so hopefully we won’t have to wait too long until the game is fully unveiled. The company also announced that Sonic Colors Ultimate is heading to the Switch system on 7th September and a collection of classic Sonic games will also be coming.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Sega mentions Sonic Rangers in its own press release

During Sonic's 30th anniversary livestream, Sega teased a new Sonic game from Sonic Team due out at some point in 2022. Without naming the game, Sega revealed this new Sonic game is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The brisk accompanying trailer didn't show anything beyond the hedgehog running through a forest, and a mysterious symbol: