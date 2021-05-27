Canucks’ 2020-21 Season Report Card: Brock Boeser
From the start to the finish of the 2020-21 season, Brock Boeser was the Vancouver Canucks’ best player. He was able to string together an impressive season offensively, leading the team in goals with 23 and points with 49. He had a point per games played of .88, which was the second-highest in his career. His production this season is even more impressive as he was able to keep it up without his star centre Elias Pettersson, who missed 30 games this season.thehockeywriters.com