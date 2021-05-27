Area Roundup: Area golf takes regular season center stage

Twice a week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.

MONDAY

Results from Saturday’s Muncie Central golf invitational and its strong 22-team field — including four area teams -- were released Monday. Lapel placed 16th overall with a 371, seven shots better than Pendleton Heights in 17th at the Players Club in Yorktown. Shenandoah was 19th with a 383, and Frankton placed 21st with a 411 team score.

Corbin Renihan was the low area player with an 84 for the Bulldogs, followed by teammate Corbyn Carroll and Cohen Gray of Pendleton Heights who each shot an 87. Jordan Zody and Cohen Shores paced the Raiders with scores of 94, and Liam Baker came in with a 98 for the Eagles.

TUESDAY

Lapel defeated Anderson in a dual meet 167-195 behind Carroll’s round of 40, which earned medalist honors. Landon Alumbaugh led the Indians with a 43.

Frankton shot a 172 to sweep a CIC three-team meet from Eastbrook (172) and Blackford (199). Kelby LaPierre led the Eagles with a career-best round of 40.

Will Retherford and Mason Robison shared medalist honors with rounds of 44 to lead Elwood (185) past Wapahani (186) and Alexandria (204).

Gray and Bryant Davis each shot a round of 42 to share medalist honors to lead the Arabians to a 174-184 win over Heritage Christian.

WEDNESDAY

Liberty Christian players Gianna Thigpen, Maddy Mercer and Angel Watson were named All-Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference softball. Watson led the Lions with a .372 batting average and four triples, Thigpen hit .348 and paced LC with 23 RBI, while Mercer hit with three doubles and led the team with 18 runs scored.

Retherford and Robison led the way for a second straight day with rounds of 45 each, and the Panthers defeated Marion 191-214.

Shenandoah lost to New Castle 159-188 with Zody’s 43 leading the Raiders.

Mount Vernon’s 165 edged Frankton (167) and Daleville (179) in a three-way meet. Logan Hester of Daleville earned medalist honors with a 39, while Baker led the Eagles with a 41.

Madison-Grant fell to Eastbrook 187-222 on senior night with senior Jack Thompson’s 54 leading the way for the Argylls.