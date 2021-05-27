Cancel
School District 5 student named Career and Technical Education Champion of the Year

Lexington County Chronicle
 11 days ago

Lexington-Richland School District 5 senior Ethan Bradley has been selected as the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Technology Champion of the Year for the Midlands. Bradley is a student in the Firefighting Program at the Center for Advanced Technical Studies. He plans to attend college and pursue a degree in fire protection administration.

