“A Little More Color” Exhibit

NORFOLK — The Barry Art Museum at Old Dominion University has made its exhibits more accessible during the pandemic. One of the all too familiar stories brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic is that it forced entire industries to either cease operations or completely rework how they do business day in and day out. Restaurants moved to an all takeout and delivery model. Professional and college sports teams played in massive stadiums, made all the more cavernous by the lack of fans. While most industries were caught off guard by the new safety protocols, educational institutions like the Barry Art Museum, 1075 W 43rd St. in Norfolk at Old Dominion University, had been unintentionally preparing for the crisis long before the pandemic hit.