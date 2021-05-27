“A Little More Color” Exhibit

On their 1995 album Soul Food, which sounds like it was recorded in a deep fryer, Greg Cartwright’s old band the Oblivians released a song with an n-bomb in its title. The Oblivians were Memphis garage-punk kingpins, and Soul Food sums up their scene: white edgelords aping the boundary-pushing rebelliousness of Little Richard and Ike Turner without considering the racist conditions that gave early rock’n’roll its sense of desperation. So what’s a garage rocker to do when he outgrows the need to push people’s buttons? With Reigning Sound, Cartwright has spent the years focusing on craft instead of provocation: slowing down and fashioning songs that tend to sound like well-chosen covers of obscure garage, soul, and girl-group gems.