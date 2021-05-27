Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma Water to revive old well during historic drought

By Tessa Paoli
norcalpublicmedia.org
 23 days ago

A $400,000 plan is in motion to revive an old well as a way to conserve water during one of the worst droughts in Sonoma County's history. One of the three dormant wells that Sonoma Water owns, which were built in the late 1970's in the Santa Rosa Plains, is on Todd Road and it's been inactive since 2010. Sonoma Water General Manager Grant Davis says it runs deep down into the earth, about the length of three football fields .

norcalpublicmedia.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
County
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Industry
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Petaluma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Water#Droughts#Old Well#Sonoma Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Water System
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In-person marches, music and reflection as Americans mark Juneteenth

ATLANTA/CHICAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - On Saturday, the United States marks Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday signed a bill making Juneteenth the eleventh federally recognized holiday,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Apple Daily editor, CEO denied bail in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, were denied bail on Saturday in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law 47 and chief...
Portland, ORPosted by
CBS News

Dozens of Portland police officers resign from crowd control unit after officer indicted for allegedly assaulting protestor

Approximately 50 police officers working for Portland's rapid response unit resigned this week, a day after a team member was indicted for allegedly assaulting a protester last year. Participation in the unit was voluntary, and the officers will continue working for the police department in their regular assignments, according to...