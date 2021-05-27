Cancel
Iceberg Networks joins together with Highmetric and Fishbone Analytics to make one of the largest ServiceNow full-service Companies

By Carrie-Anne Mercer
 8 days ago

Iceberg Networks positioned to extend world-class Risk and Security Intelligence to the Globe. Iceberg Networks, a ServiceNow Elite Partner, the 2021 Global Premier Partner of the Year, and the 2021 Americas Premier Partner of the Year announced today it will join forces with Highmetric and Fishbone Analytics to create a global full service consultancy, to bring exceptional customer experiences and business outcomes across the ServiceNow Platform.

securityboulevard.com
