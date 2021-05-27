Everything’s Coming Up Roses (And Peonies) For Courtney Sixx, Founder Of Bouquet Box

Everybody loves summer. I mean, it is impossible not to. The whole of nature comes alive and blooms in ever-so-vibrant colors. Kinda makes you want to bring some of that into your home décor, doesn’t it? Well, of course it does, and of course you can do it. There are so many summer décor ideas that make use of natural elements such as flowers and plants so why not make some use of those? One of the most noticeable decorations you can add to your home is a floral summer wreath on your front door that will welcome everyone with the colors of the season.