Everything’s Coming Up Roses (And Peonies) For Courtney Sixx, Founder Of Bouquet Box
Everything is coming up roses (and peonies) for Courtney Sixx, who is the founder of Bouquet Box. This innovative subscription box is the perfect gift for anyone with an equal appreciation for flowers and DIY projects. Launched in February 2021, Bouquet Box was co-created with famed floral design house Mark’s Garden. It’s a truly innovative product that’s the first of its kind. Each box comes with a deconstructed floral arrangement featuring an assortment of the highest-quality flowers and an instruction card to create an arrangement fit for a Hollywood celebrity.www.forbes.com