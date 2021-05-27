newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Everything’s Coming Up Roses (And Peonies) For Courtney Sixx, Founder Of Bouquet Box

By Amanda Lauren
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everything is coming up roses (and peonies) for Courtney Sixx, who is the founder of Bouquet Box. This innovative subscription box is the perfect gift for anyone with an equal appreciation for flowers and DIY projects. Launched in February 2021, Bouquet Box was co-created with famed floral design house Mark’s Garden. It’s a truly innovative product that’s the first of its kind. Each box comes with a deconstructed floral arrangement featuring an assortment of the highest-quality flowers and an instruction card to create an arrangement fit for a Hollywood celebrity.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

195K+
Followers
49K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Courtney Sixx
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floral Design#Glitter#Garden Furniture#Garden Design#Rockstar Nikki Sixx#The Fabric Mart#I Heart Radio#Glamour Italia#German#Thai#Bouquet Box Arrangements#Peonies#Ecuadorian Roses#Flowers#Bridal Bouquets#Floral Shears#Orange Carnations#Glass Plates#Diy#Martha Stewart Weddings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Home & Gardenarchitectureartdesigns.com

18 Fresh Floral Summer Wreath Designs You’re Gonna Fall In Love With

Everybody loves summer. I mean, it is impossible not to. The whole of nature comes alive and blooms in ever-so-vibrant colors. Kinda makes you want to bring some of that into your home décor, doesn’t it? Well, of course it does, and of course you can do it. There are so many summer décor ideas that make use of natural elements such as flowers and plants so why not make some use of those? One of the most noticeable decorations you can add to your home is a floral summer wreath on your front door that will welcome everyone with the colors of the season.
GardeningMartha's Vineyard Times

Garden Notes: True colors

For those of us privileged to have gardens or a patch to grow, gardens are our windows into a world of existences that put our own into perspective. Like the greater world, gardens are not always places of luxurious calm and order, but through them we know what that can be.
Home & GardenPosted by
Real Simple

These Eye-Catching Peonies Change Colors as They Bloom

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Peonies always look stunning in a floral arrangement and in your garden. These sweet-smelling flowers come in various vibrant colors, including pink, red, orange, yellow, and white, and there's even a variety that changes colors as it blooms. It's called the 'Command Performance' peony, and each bloom is packed with petals that are hot pink at first, but as time goes on, they turn into a light pink. Plus, this variety produces some of the largest blossoms among peonies, reaching nearly eight inches across. Whether you want to purchase fresh-cut stems for a bouquet or grow the plants in your garden, this variety is worth seeking out.
GardeningDaily Iowan

Full of Petals: 5 Flowers for a Colorful Garden

Who doesn’t love flowers? Flowers are often gifted to a lover when one wants to show their love to another. It’s gifted to someone on their birthday, on their deathbed, graduations, celebrations, etc. Flowers give happiness to anyone who lays their eyes on them. Suppose you love giving gifts to your friends. You love arranging flowers and displaying them in your house, considering planting them since you can save money on flowers compared to store-bought.
Real EstatePosted by
Forbes

Live-Work Contemporary By Mid-Century Architect Donald Wexler Finds The Perfect Buyer

In 2007, Donald Wexler, the late Mid-Century architect (a protegee of Richard Neutra and William Cody) who helped shape Palm Springs' Modernism movement, designed a Hollywood Hills compound for his son, international photographer and director Glen Wexler. "Donald Wexler worked together with Glen, who wanted a very specific live-work space. That is what the design is focused on," explains David Kramer, a top-producing agent with Hilton & Hyland in Beverly Hills who recently sold the home for Glen Wexler.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

If You Only Follow One Outdoor Decor Trend This Season, Make It This One

If you’re lucky enough to have some kind of outdoor space, now’s the time to really start assessing your yard or patio for arguably its busiest season. That could mean a multitude of things, depending on where you live and what your goals are for outdoor living. One thing’s for sure though, according to landscape designer extraordinaire Fernando Wong, who’s also a judge alongside Martha Stewart on the new Discovery+ show “Clipped”: repetition simply isn’t utilized enough in outdoor plantings or settings.
GardeningFinancial Times

A bloom of one’s own: when florists turn farmers

When you grow flowers yourself, you watch how something thrives – or doesn’t – and you understand the plants in a fundamental way,” says floral designer Milli Proust. “And when you get those really amazing flowers, the whole design revolves around that one special thing.” Proust started to raise chemical-free crops in her one‑acre West Sussex garden four years ago, and today every corner of her cutting garden is packed with the bulbs, perennials, roses, shrubs and annual flowers that fuel her work for private clients, weddings and events. The latest additions are peony beds with her favourite luscious “Claire de Lune”, as well as “Duchesse de Nemours”, “Marie Lemoine”, and the raspberry-ripple “Germaine Bigot”. “I love it when they look like something from a fancy French patisserie,” says Proust.
Interior Designarchitecturaldigest.com

House Call: Finding the Light of Your Life

Welcome to the extended version of my weekly newsletter, House Call (and if you aren’t subscribed, what are you waiting for?). This is where I spend some time pondering a theme, answering a question, and helping you shop smarter, or at least be inspired by something new. Reach out if you ever need recommendations—I'm happy to search the internet for the most specific furnishings, decor, and knickknacks.
Gardeninggardeningetc.com

Trellis ideas for gardens: 15 chic screens to add plants, privacy and color to your plot

Are you looking for trellis ideas for gardens? They're a simple way to breathe new life into uninspiring walls or garden fences. Trellises are not just for supporting climbing plants, either. These sturdy structures are also fantastic when used as screens between zones, or to divide your backyard from your neighbor's. Less imposing than a solid wall, they allow air and light through, and can be softened by scented flowers and green foliage for a romantic, soothing scene.
Interior Designksl.com

DIY, but make it colorful! This woman brings bright colors to every project

DIY gets a little more exciting when you add color. From wall hangings to upholstery, one woman makes it all colorful. One of her easy DIY’s uses just three supplies!. Kara Whitten shares where she draws her inspiration. Her palm leaf wreath is all the colors of the rainbow, and super simple to put together! One shopping trip to Target will get you everything you need, plus a little extra, we’d guess!
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

How To Embrace Your Retro Bathroom Tile, According to HGTV’s Leanne Ford

Deep in the throes of one of the most competitive real estate markets in history, house hunters have realized how difficult it is to find a home at all, let alone one that is updated to their liking. And, while many are partial to “vintage charm,” it’s easy for new owners of throwback homes to rip out bathroom tile that looks dated. However, HGTV expert and schoolhouse chic designer Leanne Ford urges you to resist ripping those retro tiles out of your home and start embracing them instead.
Gardeninggardeningetc.com

5 plants for long summer color: add these to your flowerbeds

Plants that flower throughout the summer are a joy to behold, ensuring there's plenty of vibrant color to enjoy for months on end. Finding varieties that will keep blooming for at least three months is ideal if you want to be sure your flowerbed ideas will look good throughout the warmer months.
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This DIY Trellis Is the Perfect Way to Add Wonderland Whimsy to Even the Tiniest Outdoor Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Lush greenery brings a welcoming, earthy feel to your home — both inside and out. And if you love seeing beautiful, trailing plants climbing up the side of brick houses, you’re in luck. One of the biggest trends in interior design is plants, and Marie came up with the perfect DIY hack for all the plant lovers out there.
Gardeninglsuagcenter.com

Grow your own cut flower garden

Nothing brightens a room like a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Many gardeners incorporate flowers into their landscapes to bring color to their outdoor areas, but have you ever considered dedicating a spot in your garden just for cut flowers?. In Louisiana, there are many types of plants that can be...
Gardeningsouthdadenewsleader.com

Orchids Add Splashy Color and Style to Any Space

It’s no secret that spending the past year in quarantine has made people focus more on their homes. DIY projects are at an all-time high. Painting. Furniture fixups. Baking. Outdoor and indoor gardening. That’s right. Indoor gardening is hot. During the pandemic, people searched “Buy Plants” on Google more than...
Food & Drinksdeliciouslyella.com

everything chocolate box

All our smooth vegan chocolate products in the ultimate chocolate box – two smooth vegan chocolate bars, two big bags of chocolate dipped almonds and both our bestselling caramel cups, all wrapped up in a gorgeous gift box. It really is the most delicious treat for you or someone special.