newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware, NJ

I-78 East back to 3 lanes at toll bridge ahead of Memorial Day weekend

By Sarah Cassi
Posted by 
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Interstate 78 East will be back to three lanes at the Delaware River toll bridge just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said. The right lane of I-78 East has been closed since May 11 between exit 75 to Morgan Hill Road/Route 611 interchange and the New Jersey border.

www.lehighvalleylive.com
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
Delaware, NJ
Government
City
Delaware, NJ
Delaware, NJ
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Bridge#Memorial Day Weekend#East River#Morgan Hill#Interstate 78 East#I 78 East#Crews#Eastern Pennsylvania#Today#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Wilson, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Memorial Day 2021: What’s open? What’s closed? Restaurants, banks, mail delivery and more in the Lehigh Valley

Memorial Day is a federal holiday observed annually on the last Monday in May. It honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. First known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day originated in the years following the Civil War to honor both the Union and Confederate soldiers who died in the war. It became an official federal holiday in 1971, according to a report on History.com.
Easton, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Lafayette’s new diner can improve college, community bond | Turkeys & Trophies

Town & gown relationships can at times be strained. Like in other cities, this has been the case with Easton and Lafayette College. College Hill residents spent more than two years fighting Lafayette’s plans to level a block of homes and build its new McCartney Street dorms. Lafayette got the green light to build in 2018 and could’ve proceeded with little thought into ways to make the project something the surrounding community could embrace. On the contrary, the college seems to have put a lot of thought into this. The latest example is the opening of The Trolley Stop diner, a college-run eatery that will be open to the public and feature locally sourced ingredients. This is a good way to bring Easton residents onto campus and give them a chance to mingle with students. And the name of the diner, a nod to to Easton’s electric trolley system that was installed in the late 1800s, one of the first in the country, is a nice touch.
Allentown, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Thousands without power after thunderstorms hit Lehigh Valley

Thousands of properties were without power after a band of thunderstorms moved through the Lehigh Valley late Wednesday afternoon, utility companies reported. More showers and thunderstorms were forecast as likely, mainly before 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service forecast for Lehigh Valley International Airport outside Allentown. “Some storms...
Allentown, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Things to do in the Lehigh Valley region this weekend and beyond (May 28-June 3)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings — some in-person, others online — you may want to check out in the coming days. ALLENTOWN “The Ceramics of Toshiko Takaezu,” and “Sleep Tight!,” textiles, quilts and bed covers from around the world, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through Sept. 11. Allentown Art Museum, 31 N. 5th St. allentownartmuseum.org, 610-432-4333.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. drops legal action against restaurants, including in the Lehigh Valley, over pandemic

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has dropped its legal action against more than 40 restaurants that were accused of defying state orders to close indoor dining and maintain social-distancing protocols. The Health Department had filed two separate complaints alleging that restaurants were violating pandemic restrictions that Gov. Tom Wolf imposed...