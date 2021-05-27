I-78 East back to 3 lanes at toll bridge ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Town & gown relationships can at times be strained. Like in other cities, this has been the case with Easton and Lafayette College. College Hill residents spent more than two years fighting Lafayette’s plans to level a block of homes and build its new McCartney Street dorms. Lafayette got the green light to build in 2018 and could’ve proceeded with little thought into ways to make the project something the surrounding community could embrace. On the contrary, the college seems to have put a lot of thought into this. The latest example is the opening of The Trolley Stop diner, a college-run eatery that will be open to the public and feature locally sourced ingredients. This is a good way to bring Easton residents onto campus and give them a chance to mingle with students. And the name of the diner, a nod to to Easton’s electric trolley system that was installed in the late 1800s, one of the first in the country, is a nice touch.