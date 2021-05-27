March To End Gun Violence Taking Place In Bridgeton Friday
It seems like victim after victim has fallen prey to gun violence in Cumberland County over the last few months. There were multiple incidents from the latter months of 2020 through May 2021 that have claimed multiple lives including the mass shooting that took place just last week at a house party in Bridgeton. So far, that shooting alone has claimed three lives in addition to multiple people remaining hospitalized currently in critical condition.catcountry1073.com