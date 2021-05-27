Technip Energies awarded project engineering and management contract in Kuwait

FULTON, Md. (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Impyrian’s Engineering and Construction Division recently won a spot on a competitive Multiple Award Construction Contract (MACC) IDIQ for JBA and JBAB. Period of Performance will consist of a one (1) base ordering period, and six (1), one (1) year option periods. The total contract ceiling value including all options is $700,000,000.00. The intent of this MACC IDIQ is to effect repairs, renovations, minor construction, maintenance and alterations to real property at Joint Base Andrews (JBA) and its mission partner sites and to Joint Base Anacostia Bolling (JBAB) and its mission partner sites. Work may also include but is not limited to: engaging in installing and serving mechanical, electrical, plumbing, heating, air-condition, building equipment and other specialized trades. This contract provides for the award of individual orders, for the accomplishment of bid-build or design-build construction of a broad range of maintenance, restoration and modernization (R&M), repair/alteration, demolition, and renovation of real property of high complexity projects for JBA and JBAB and customers.