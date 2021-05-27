newsbreak-logo
Technip Energies awarded project engineering and management contract in Kuwait

chemengonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnip Energies (Paris), through its wholly owned subsidiary in the U.K. (Technip E&C Limited), has been awarded a significant contract for Project Engineering and Management Services (PEMS) by Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) for various projects in southern Kuwait. The contract is for six (6) years duration and covers...

