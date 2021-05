The tech giant’s questionable business practices in China “makes it difficult to take them seriously on domestic social issues,” one expert tells TheWrap. Apple has positioned itself as Big Tech’s moral compass the last few years, at least based on high-profile advertising campaigns and the public comments of CEO Tim Cook. “I think we have a moral responsibility to help grow the economy, to help grow jobs, to contribute to this country and to contribute to the other countries that we do business in,” Cook said in 2017.