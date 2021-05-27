Travel chiefs say planning made ‘a guessing game’

The imminent Tokyo Olympics is already hugely unpopular in Japan—but two top Games officials have managed to make it much, much worse. On Saturday, as calls grow ever louder for the Games to be postponed or canceled altogether due to a surge in coronavirus cases, the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach showed incredibly poor judgement by reportedly saying: “The athletes definitely can make their Olympic dreams come true. We have to make some sacrifices to make this possible.” The “sacrifices” comment came a day after John Coates, an IOC vice president, reportedly said the Games will “absolutely” go ahead regardless of what happens with Japan’s coronavirus situation. Doctors in Japan’s second biggest city, Osaka, warned of a “system collapse” on Monday after a massive surge in cases, and recent polling showed more than 80 percent of people in Japan are opposed to the Games.