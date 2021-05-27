ROH Women's Division Wednesday results: Angelina Love vs. Mazzerati
The Big Takeaway -- Lenny Leonard made a surprise return to the broadcasting crew, while Angelina Love and Mazzerati had a fun match and another Ticket to Gold was given out. Quinn -- No! Lenny Leonard welcomed us to the show. A nice surprise. Leonard introduced the two competitors for tonight’s match: Angelina Love and Mazzerati. Love needs little to no introduction, but Mazzerati has a long list of accomplishments. She’s the current Women’s Champion for the Future Stars of Wrestling promotion in Las Vegas. She’s a former OVW Women’s Champion as well. Mazzerati has worked for ROH before, as well as Impact Wrestling.www.f4wonline.com