newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

ROH Women's Division Wednesday results: Angelina Love vs. Mazzerati

f4wonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Takeaway -- Lenny Leonard made a surprise return to the broadcasting crew, while Angelina Love and Mazzerati had a fun match and another Ticket to Gold was given out. Quinn -- No! Lenny Leonard welcomed us to the show. A nice surprise. Leonard introduced the two competitors for tonight’s match: Angelina Love and Mazzerati. Love needs little to no introduction, but Mazzerati has a long list of accomplishments. She’s the current Women’s Champion for the Future Stars of Wrestling promotion in Las Vegas. She’s a former OVW Women’s Champion as well. Mazzerati has worked for ROH before, as well as Impact Wrestling.

www.f4wonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Love
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestling Ring#Diving#Combat#Tonight#The Division#Roh Women S Division#The Big Takeaway#Ovw Women#Impact Wrestling#Botox Injection#Rok C#Roh Women#Stars#Wrestling Promotion#Final Thoughts#Las Vegas#Women#Fun#Broadcasting#Baltimore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEfightful.com

ROH Television Results (5/16): ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles On The Line

Ring of Honor aired its latest episode of ROH Television on May 16. The show aired on Sinclair broadcasting stations, Fite TV, and ROH's website. ROH Television Results (5/16) - LSG and Joe Keys win the 15-man rankings battle royal to set up a singles bout on a future episode.
WWE411mania.com

Cook’s ROH TV Review 5.14.21

Hey kids! We’ve got a loaded show this week. Tag team partners facing off. Six-Man Tag Team Championship on the line. A battle royal! Let’s hook ’em up. Ian Riccaboni welcomes us to Ring of Honor Wrestling! He is filling in once again for Quinn McKay, who is recovering from her hard-fought match on last week’s episode. Quinn didn’t come out victorious, but she proved she had what it took to hang with anybody in the squared circle. She’ll be back next week. This week’s main event sees “2 Guys, 1 Tag” explode, as Josh Woods takes on Silas Young. Shane Taylor has stated that the 6-Man titles will be defended against anybody, especially young wrestlers that have yet to be given a shot. This week, Primal Fear are those young wrestlers. First, it’s a Rankings Battle Royal featuring wrestlers that aren’t currently in any of the championship rankings. The final two will face off on a future episode, and the winner will get to choose if they’d like to be ranked in the Pure or Television Championship division.
WWEf4wonline.com

Allysin Kay announced for ROH Women's title tournament

A former Impact Wrestling and NWA Women's Champion is the latest addition to Ring of Honor's Women's World Championship tournament. This week's ROH Women's Division Wednesday episode ended with the announcement that Allysin Kay will be taking part in this summer's ROH Women's World Championship tournament. She's the fifth entrant confirmed for the tournament, joining Angelina Love, Rok-C, Miranda Alize, and Trish Adora.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

WrestleMania Backlash: Raw Women's Championship - Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair Result

Rhea Ripley's Raw Women's Championship was on the line at WrestleMania Backlash as she competed in a Triple Threat match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka. What was originally slated to be a one-on-one encounter was eventually modified after Charlotte voiced her belief that Ripley stole her place at WrestleMania 37. Sonya Deville capitulated to The Queen's demands and added the 13-time Champion (singles and tag) to the match.
WWElastwordonsports.com

The Lingering Problems With the AEW Women’s Division

The All Elite Wrestling women’s division is an interesting case, to say the very least. As they proceed to take steps forward, their booking pushes them two steps back. The division has come a long way since the start of the company, but there are still issues keeping them from getting to that next level. Here are some of those issues and a few possible solutions they could put into play to help the AEW women’s division.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

VIDEOS: The Latest Episode Of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, MLW Underground

You can check out the latest edition of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday below. This episode features Hyan vs. Max the Impaler. You can check it out below:. “Women’s Division Wednesday continues as Hyan and Max the Impaler face off in their ROH singles debuts, and another lucky competitor is given a #TicketToGold​!”
WWElastwordonsports.com

ROH Women’s Championship Tournament Announces First Competitors

Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced the first competitors for the Women’s Championship Tournament. Tickets to Gold have been given to Allysin Kae, Miranda Alize, Rok–C, and Trish Adora. Maria Kanellis gave the tickets to gold as part of her position on the ROH Board of Directors. Angelina Love also earned a first-round bye in the tournament due to the stipulations of her match against Quinn McKay.
Indianapolis, INNCAA.com

2021 NCAA Division II women's rowing championships selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the institutions that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Championships. The championships will be held May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, with University of Central Florida and Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Association, serving as hosts.
SportsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wednesday's Canterbury Park results

1 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000. Time: 1:16.15. Claimed: Girls a Bullet, by McLean Robertson. Exacta: 3-5, $12.60. Trifecta: 3-5-1, $19.80. 2 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $4,000. Purse: $14,500. 6 • Sorriso (Wade) 6.40 4.40 4.20. 2...
WWEPosted by
Sports Illustrated

ROH’s Matt Taven Enjoying Reunion With Old Partner Mike Bennett

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett’s reunion in Ring of Honor is one of the most uplifting stories in pro wrestling today. The pair first teamed together in 2014 and have enjoyed considerable success. They are former New Japan IWGP tag champions, as well as Ring of Honor tag champs, traveling countless miles on the road together since their debut match as a team nearly seven years ago. And the past now meets the present as Taven and Bennett, known together as The OGK, challenge ROH tag champs Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams on this weekend’s edition of ROH Wrestling.
Soccerchatsports.com

Wednesday’s Dash match vs. Washington Spirit moved to BBVA Stadium

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that the Houston Dash’s match against Washington Spirit, originally scheduled to be played at Segra Field in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night, will now be played at BBVA Stadium. The Dash were informed that due to construction delays at Segra Field, the...
WWEf4wonline.com

AEW Double or Nothing preview: The Dr. will see you now

Editor's Note: The following is an opinion-based preview and reflects that of the writer. We (well, me) are used to the beats of WWE where it’s pay-per-view rematch, rematch, rematch, and then a rushed build to the next pay-per-view. But since AEW only runs four major shows a year (special episodes of Dynamite notwithstanding), they have a longer time to build to the events like this Sunday's Double or Nothing which, for whatever reason, they don’t always like to do.
WWEfanboynation.com

Lance Archer Talks About Facing Miro at AEW’s Double or Nothing

The Murder Hawk Monster, Lance Archer Talks About Facing Miro for the TNT Championship at AEW’s Double or Nothing this Sunday. Texas born, Lance Archer, aka the Murder Hawk Monster, will be facing Bulgaria’s Miro for the TNT Championship at AEW’s Double or Nothing Pay Per View this Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Emerald Downs Results Wednesday

1st_$12,100, wvr mdn cl, 3YO F, 5f, cloudy. Off 6:01. Time 0:57.79. Fast. Also Ran_Gold Rose, Say Anything, Red's Autumn Leaf, Bethel Ridge. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $8.40. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-7-2) paid $96.00. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-7) paid $90.05. TOT $1,221,574. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
College Sportschatsports.com

Syracuse women’s lacrosse vs. Northwestern: A history

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team is headed back to the Final Four after defeating Florida over the weekend. That’s eventful enough on its own, but this group clearly has larger goals in mind, like its first NCAA Tournament title. Standing in the way of that first will be a...