ROH Women's Division Wednesday results: Angelina Love vs. Mazzerati

Hey kids! We’ve got a loaded show this week. Tag team partners facing off. Six-Man Tag Team Championship on the line. A battle royal! Let’s hook ’em up. Ian Riccaboni welcomes us to Ring of Honor Wrestling! He is filling in once again for Quinn McKay, who is recovering from her hard-fought match on last week’s episode. Quinn didn’t come out victorious, but she proved she had what it took to hang with anybody in the squared circle. She’ll be back next week. This week’s main event sees “2 Guys, 1 Tag” explode, as Josh Woods takes on Silas Young. Shane Taylor has stated that the 6-Man titles will be defended against anybody, especially young wrestlers that have yet to be given a shot. This week, Primal Fear are those young wrestlers. First, it’s a Rankings Battle Royal featuring wrestlers that aren’t currently in any of the championship rankings. The final two will face off on a future episode, and the winner will get to choose if they’d like to be ranked in the Pure or Television Championship division.