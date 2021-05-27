newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, VA

In & Around Greene: May 27-July 4

Daily Progress
 3 days ago

The Greene County Historical Society museum is open each Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing. The museum is at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. For more information, call (434) 985-1834. <><><>. Habitat for Humanity’s Greene County Chapter is seeking...

dailyprogress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Madison, VA
County
Greene County, VA
City
Stanardsville, VA
Greene County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Advantage#Independence Day#Home Games#Road Games#Greene Commons#Sol#Feeding Greene Inc#Virginia Farm Bureau#Greene County Farm Bureau#Medicareseminar Vafb Com#American Legion Post#Gcps#Pfizer#Sqba#American Red Cross#Faith Mission Home#Redcrossblood Org#Invasive Plant Workshops#Capitol Sheds#Greene County Chapter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Greene County, VAcbs19news

Peregoy appointed GCPS CTE Director

GREENE COUNTY, VA. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A former Greene County Public Schools student is now the division's director of Career and Technical Education. Jess Peregoy, a William Monroe High School graduate and Career and Technical Education teacher, will begin her new role this upcoming school year. She served as a...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Greene County, VAcbs19news

Red, White, Blue 'n Greene returns for July 4

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Greene County residents who missed the annual Red, White, Blue 'n Greene events last year got good news Friday. The Stanardsville Independence Day Committee says the RWBnG Independence Day Celebration will take place this year, though there will be some changes. The celebration will...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Greene County, VADaily Progress

The buzz on beekeeping

Honeybee populations worldwide have been rapidly declining for the past several decades. Widespread pesticide use and loss of habitat are two of the top human-related causes, but some Greene County residents are putting their yards and gardens to work to save our buzzing buddies and keep the pollinators pollinating. The...
Greene County, VADaily Progress

Vogt to retire after 42 years

These days, it’s not often that an employee will stay at a job for four decades; but that’s what we had with Patti Vogt, who retires as of June 1 as deputy clerk of the board of supervisors after 42 years serving in Greene County government roles. Vogt will be...
Greene County, VADaily Progress

New program to help first-time homebuyers

Skyline Community Action Partnership (CAP) celebrated the kickoff of its First-Time Homebuyer Program last Friday with a groundbreaking for the first two homes to be built in the Town of Stanardsville. “Our First-Time Homebuyer Program is for safe, affordable housing and it’s made possible by the U.S. Department of Housing...
Greene County, VADaily Progress

State superintendent visits Ruckersville Elementary School

On Friday, April 30, State Superintendent Dr. James Lane visited Ruckersville Elementary School to learn about the COVID-19 mitigation strategies that have allowed Greene County Schools to remain open all year. The schools’ efforts have ensured all K-5 students in the division have had the option to attend school in-person five days a week, and Lane felt this was a great opportunity to share Greene’s example with other divisions across the state.
Greene County, VADaily Progress

EDITORIAL: What is a life’s story worth?

As we’ve delved into our archives this past year we have learned so many fascinating facts about Greene County and the residents who have inhabited it since 1903. During our search, we located this letter to an editor in Iowa in the late 1960s that sums up how important a hometown newspaper is:
Greene County, VADaily Progress

Frito Lay, jobs head to Ruckersville

A new 16,000-square-foot distribution center is coming to the Greene County Business Park in Ruckersville, bringing jobs and economic opportunities for the county. “We’re so excited that the developer is planning this distribution center in Greene,” said Alan Yost, director of Greene County Economic Development and Tourism. “It’s an investment of $4.2 million. The developer will be leasing out to a prospect; at this point in time I’m not at liberty to talk about the prospect—the $4.2 million is simply the developer’s investment in the land and building.”
Greene County, VADaily Progress

Tax rate stays at 82 cents, funds will rise

Only the superintendent of schools spoke during the public hearing for the Greene County fiscal year 2022 budget at the board of supervisors meeting April 27. The supervisors also voted unanimously to keep the tax rates the same year over year for calendar year 2021 for personal property, machinery and real estate.
Greene County, VADaily Progress

Celebrating GCPS successes: Congressman Bob Good visits schools, hears from educators

Greene County Public Schools (GCPS) was praised for its successes this past school year for overcoming numerous obstacles due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. U.S. Representative Bob Good, R-5th District, toured several schools last Friday on the Stanardsville campus before participating in a roundtable discussion with teachers, administrators and school board members in the library at William Monroe High School.
Greene County, VADaily Progress

Community comes together to clean up the park

Greene County’s Department of Parks and Recreation held a community cleanup day at Greene County Community Park last Thursday to celebrate Earth Day. More than a dozen residents came out to clean the trash off the roadway and trails within the park, including families, government officials, members of Greene County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and members of the Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club.
Greene County, VADaily Progress

Record brings home 14 awards

The Greene County Record earned four first-place awards from the annual Virginia Press Association (VPA) contest last week and 14 awards in total. This is the most ever won by the Greene County Record in a single year. Journalists from the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association judged the entries this year. Freelance...
Greene County, VADaily Progress

Democrat Ratcliffe to face Bell for 58th District

STANARDSVILLE — A Greene County Democrat is officially on the November ballot, vying for the 58th District delegate seat occupied by long-time incumbent Rob Bell, R-Albemarle. Sara Ratcliffe, who grew up in the Midwest before coming to Washington, D.C., for college, has spent her career around politics. “I studied political...
Ruckersville, VACulpeper Star Exponent

Copper Poppy antique store opens in Ruckersville

By this time next year, the iconic “red barn” known as Country Store Antiques will no longer define the Route 29 / Route 33 intersection in Ruckersville. For Chip and Sally Taylor of The Copper Poppy, the looming demolition of the Country Store meant decision time for their small antique store business—and the couple decided the time was ripe to strike out on their own. The Copper Poppy now occupies the old Boot’vil location at 8633A Seminole Trail, between Little Ceasar’s and the Trail Motel.