newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Eastman to expand capacity for cellulosic filaments at Barcelona site

chemengonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo serve rapidly growing customer demand, global specialty materials provider Eastman Chemical Co. (Kingsport, Tenn.) is increasing its capacity to produce Naia filament yarn at its Barcelona, S.L., site by 30% by mid-2021 and more than 50% by the end of 2022. “The growing importance of sustainability and circularity as...

www.chemengonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Filament#Sustainable Fashion#Eastman Chemical Co#Market Demand#Content Brand#Chevron Corporation#Ventures#Irish#Cp Chem#The Woodlands Tex#Indo Rama Synthetics#Indorama Ventures Ltd#Ivl#Technip E C Limited#Cellulosic Filaments#Eastman Vice President#Naia Filament Yarn#Sustainable Fibers#Storage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
Country
Thailand
Related
Industrynysenasdaqlive.com

Global Wind Turbine Systems Market Demand Analysis, Development Factors, Overview with Manufacturers: LM Wind Power Holding, ThyssenKrupp, Valmont Industries

The report specifies the Global Wind Turbine Systems Market share held by the significant players of the business and conveys a full perspective on the focused scene. The market is ordered into various sections with the complete examination of each concerning the topography for the investigation time frame. The report has turned the spotlight on the startling rise in verifiable investigation and evaluations in the Wind Turbine Systems market with its future prospects.
Industrybostonnews.net

Stainless Steel Barrel Market Future Growth Outlook: Greif, Hoover Ferguson, Skolnik, Schuetz

The Stainless Steel Barrel Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Stainless Steel Barrel industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Greif, Hoover Ferguson, Skolnik, Schuetz GmbH and Co. KGaA, Mauser Packaging Solutions, Thielmann US, Paulmueller, Berlin Packaging, Automationstechnik GmbH, KW Package, GD Industries, Rahway Steel Drum Company, ROCHE, Sicagen India, Balmer Lawrie, The Metal Drum Company, Myers Container, Duttenhoffer, Great Western Containers, Pyramid Technoplast, Peninsula Drums & KINGREAL.
Agriculturethedallasnews.net

Food Processing Equipment Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Buhler, Alfa Laval, Middleby

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Food Processing Equipment Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Food Processing Equipment market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Food Processing Equipment Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Shelbyville, KYRecycling Today

Wieland to expand copper recycling capacity in North America

Wieland North America, the North American division of Germany-based Wieland Group, has announced that it will open a new copper alloy recycling and refining facility in Shelbyville, Kentucky. The company is investing $100 million in the new site, which will serve as a hub for closed-loop recycling and as a refining center of third-party scrap, Wieland says. Earlier this year, Wieland North America announced plans that it would establish its headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, investing $8.8 million and creating 75 full-time jobs.
Agriculturefeedstrategy.com

Lallemand to expand UK manufacturing site

$2 million project will be facilitated by EJ Musk Process Services. Lallemand Animal Nutrition has chosen EJ Musk Process Services to facilitate a GBP2 million (US$2.82 million) expansion of its site in Malvern, England, according to a press release from EJ Musk parent company Edwin James Group. The investment will...
Industrylbmjournal.com

US sawmills expand capacity

LEESBURG, Va. – North American softwood sawmills increased capacity by 1.4 billion board feet in the last year, the American Wood Council reports. Most of that increased capacity – 1.1. billion board feet – was from manufacturing in the U.S. South. In fact, the entire wood products manufacturing sector continues to produce at the highest levels since the Great Recession, according to the Federal Reserve Board.
Worldfeedstrategy.com

Skretting to buy Ridley plant, expand capacity in Tasmania

Purchase of extrusion facility will expand company’s reach in Australia and New Zealand aquaculture. Nutreco’s aquaculture division Skretting intends to expand its production capacity through the purchase of Ridley’s extrusion facility in Westbury, Tasmania, for AUD54.9 million (US$42.5 million). This is a continuation of Skretting’s long-term commitment to the Australian and New Zealand aquaculture industries.
IndustryTimes Union

AWC Reports Wood Products Manufacturers Expand Capacity, Continue High Levels of Production

LEESBURG, Va. (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. North American softwood sawmill capacity increased by 1.4 billion board feet in the last year, according to Forisk. Most of that increased capacity – 1.1. billion board feet – was from manufacturing in the U.S. South. In fact, the entire wood products manufacturing sector continues to produce at the highest levels since the Great Recession, according to the Federal Reserve Board.
Environmentchemengonline.com

Braskem and Vartega launch recycling program for 3D-printing filaments

Braskem S.A. (Philadelphia, Pa.) announced its expanded partnership with Vartega Inc., a leading recycler of advanced materials including carbon fiber reinforced plastics, for a new 3D Printing Filament Recycling Program. Recently, Braskem expanded its 3D printing product portfolio to include new carbon-fiber-reinforced polypropylene filament for 3D printing (CF-PP; FL900PP-CF). This product is made from 100% recycled carbon fiber supplied by Vartega and optimized for use with Braskem’s polypropylene. Every box of Braskem’s carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene filament sold will include information about how to recycle the used carbon fiber filament through this program. Each year 24,000 tons of carbon fiber waste is sent to landfill every year.
Businessbusinessnewswales.com

AB Glass Expands Production Capacity with Six-Figure Investment

AB Glass, the award-winning architectural aluminium and access control specialist, has completed a significant investment that will increase its production capacity by 35% as it gears up for a boom in new work and projects. The Swansea-based company has made a six-figure investment in building a new 3,000 sq ft...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Cellulose Nanofibers Market Report 2021-2031: Global Production Capacities, By CNF Producer, Current And Planned & Production Volumes By Region

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) are sustainable materials with high mechanical strength and stiffness (stronger than steel), high aspect ratios, high transparency, high chemical resistance and impressive rheological, optical and film-forming properties. They are also lightweight and have made a recent impact in industrial applications in biopolymers, bio-composites and hygiene and sanitary products.
Industrytechnologynetworks.com

Macrogen Europe Expands Sequencing Capacity

Genomic sequencing service provider Macrogen Europe has achieved a significant upgrade to its next generation sequencing (NGS) capacity. The installation of an additional Illumina NovaSeq 6000 high-throughput sequencing system in its headquarters in the Netherlands helps manage increased demand with high-quality results and fast, reliable turnaround times. The addition of...
Glasgow, KYlanereport.com

Conveyor systems provider Innovation Manufacturing Services expands capacity in Glasgow

— Materials handling systems provider Innovative Manufacturing Services Inc. (IMS) has partnered once again with Carryline, a Swedish-based manufacturer of conveyor equipment, to increase local inventories and assist IMS with its North American expansion efforts. IMS provides engineered material handling systems, automation solutions and technical support to customers across many...
Businesschemengonline.com

DuPont invests in capacity growth at manufacturing sites in Germany and Switzerland

DuPont Mobility & Materials announced it is investing $5 million in capital and operating resources at its manufacturing facilities in Germany and Switzerland to increase capacity for its high-performance automotive adhesives. The investment will expand capacity to support growing demand for advanced mobility solutions for vehicle electrification. New equipment has been delivered and installed that will increase manufacturing capacity as well as accelerate delivery of product samples to customers.
Dallas, TXnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Hydrogenated MDI Market Report 2020

The report delivers the driving factors, challenges, restraints, opportunities, acquisition & merger, revenue structure, business models, market players, segmentation, regional analysis, production price, manufacturing process, operations, methodology, market share, market size, CAGR, and investments. Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4192392. Manufacturer Detail. Manufacturer Detail. Covestro. Evonik. Wanhua. BIS...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Optical Transmitter Market Demand Analysis, Development Factors, Overview with Manufacturers: Kyland, Huahuan, Hioso, Green Well

The report specifies the Global Optical Transmitter Market share held by the significant players of the business and conveys a full perspective on the focused scene. The market is ordered into various sections with the complete examination of each concerning the topography for the investigation time frame. The report has turned the spotlight on the startling rise in verifiable investigation and evaluations in the Optical Transmitter market with its future prospects.