Eastman to expand capacity for cellulosic filaments at Barcelona site

The Stainless Steel Barrel Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Stainless Steel Barrel industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Greif, Hoover Ferguson, Skolnik, Schuetz GmbH and Co. KGaA, Mauser Packaging Solutions, Thielmann US, Paulmueller, Berlin Packaging, Automationstechnik GmbH, KW Package, GD Industries, Rahway Steel Drum Company, ROCHE, Sicagen India, Balmer Lawrie, The Metal Drum Company, Myers Container, Duttenhoffer, Great Western Containers, Pyramid Technoplast, Peninsula Drums & KINGREAL.