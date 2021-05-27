newsbreak-logo
EU health official: People probably died due to AstraZeneca vaccine delays

By Celine Castronuovo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA European Union health official on Thursday argued that some people in the region likely died from COVID-19 due to delays in the delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Pierre Delsaux, the deputy director general at DG SANTE, the European Commission's Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety, said during a Politico Live virtual panel titled, "Health in the EU's post-COVID-19 recovery," that some EU states relying on the AstraZeneca shot, which was developed in partnership with Oxford University, resulted in a "disaster."

Related
WorldColumbian

European regulator recommends Pfizer vaccine for children 12-15

BERLIN — The European Medicines Agency on Friday recommended that the use of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech be expanded to children ages 12 to 15, a decision that offers younger and less at-risk populations across the continent access to a COVID-19 shot for the first time.
Agriculturekfgo.com

EU talks on farming subsidy reforms break up with no deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union negotiators this week failed to agree reforms to the bloc’s huge farming subsidy programme, with talks due to resume in June on rules to protect small farms and curb agriculture’s environmental impact. The EU is nearing the end of a three-year struggle to reform its...
Public Healthkfgo.com

EU Commission approves 10 billion euro German pandemic state aid

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission approved on Friday a 10 billion euro German scheme to compensate companies for damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak, the EU executive said. The compensation period will depend on whether restrictions are in place in the period between 16 March 2020 and 31 December...
Cancerq957.com

AstraZeneca drug Tagrisso gets EU nod for early lung cancer treatment

(Reuters) – AstraZeneca’s top-selling Tagrisso drug has been approved for use in the European Union to treat patients with a type of early-stage lung cancer, the company said on Friday. The European Commission has approved the lung cancer drug as an add-on treatment for adults diagnosed early enough for the...
Medical & Biotechsamachar-news.com

EU recommends Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 yr olds

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15. Pfizer-BioNTech becomes the first vaccine to be authorised for adolescents in the 27 member states of the European Union (EU), reports Xinhua news agency. Addressing a press conference here on...
ReligionVoice of America

Tanzanian Muslims Fear Missing Hajj Due to Vaccination Delay

DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA - Saudi Arabia is requiring all pilgrims for the scaled-back, annual Hajj in July to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In Tanzania, where vaccinations have not yet begun, Muslims hoping to go to Mecca are urging authorities to start jabbing. Omar Aboubakar, like many other Muslims in...
Industrynwaonline.com

EU, AstraZeneca tangle in court

BRUSSELS -- The European Union took on vaccine producer AstraZeneca in a Brussels court on Wednesday and accused the drugmaker of acting in bad faith by providing shots to other nations when it had promised them for fast delivery to the EU's 27 member countries. During an emergency hearing, the...
IndustryInternational Business Times

EU Asks For Big Penalties Against AstraZeneca Over Dose Delays

The European Union on Wednesday asked a Belgian court to impose penalties running to millions of euros per day on AstraZeneca for Covid-19 vaccine doses it has failed to deliver to the bloc. The request came as EU countries and their executive, the European Commission, began legal action against the...