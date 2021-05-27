EU health official: People probably died due to AstraZeneca vaccine delays

A European Union health official on Thursday argued that some people in the region likely died from COVID-19 due to delays in the delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Pierre Delsaux, the deputy director general at DG SANTE, the European Commission's Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety, said during a Politico Live virtual panel titled, "Health in the EU's post-COVID-19 recovery," that some EU states relying on the AstraZeneca shot, which was developed in partnership with Oxford University, resulted in a "disaster."