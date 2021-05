Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has named his squad for Euro 2020 this summer.The 2018 World Cup finalists have confirmed their 26-man group for the tournament with Luka Modric again the star.The Real Madrid midfielder is his country’s captain and record appearance-maker and will likely line up alongside Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic against England in their opener on 13 June.They will also face Scotland and Czech Republic in the initial phase as they look to progress from Group D.Other notable names include Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic, scorer against England in the 2018 semi-finals, and former Liverpool central defender Dejan Lovren, who...