How my family's memory of the Tulsa massacre sheds new light on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By Opinion by Anneliese M. Bruner
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePushing a preferred storyline to uphold a system that favors the powerful is at the heart of any effort to rewrite history. But creating false public narratives is the purview of authoritarians. This a standard game, but many Americans are still just waking up to it. My great-grandmother Mary E....

News Break
Capitol
News Break
Society
Related
MinoritiesBakersfield Channel

1921 Tulsa race massacre survivors and advocates testify on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Three survivors of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre and several advocates testified Wednesday before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers heard about the race massacre directly from three centenarians who witnessed it. Survivors shared very emotional testimonies and asked for reparations, respect, and restitution. “I’m...
Tulsa, OKConnecticut Post

100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, lessons from my grandfather

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) When Viola Fletcher, 107, appeared before Congress in May 2021, she called for the nation to officially acknowledge the Tulsa race riot of 1921. I know that place and year well. As...
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

George Floyd, the Tulsa Massacre, and Memorial Days

This year, Memorial Day, the national holiday on which we commemorate the men and women of the American military who died in the course of war, falls on May 31st, a date that marks the centennial anniversary of the Tulsa massacre, a racial pogrom in which the Black population of the prosperous Greenwood District of that city was attacked, murdered, and terrorized, leaving as many as three hundred dead. Last year, Memorial Day fell on May 25th, the day that George Floyd died, in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer; the ineffable terribleness of the video depicting his death soon launched a wave of chaos and fury that swept across the nation. The massacre in Greenwood was just one outrage among a cluster of racially motivated eruptions that began in the aftermath of the First World War—the bloodletting in mid-1919 was so commonplace that the period came to be known as the Red Summer. The protracted brutality of Floyd’s death sparked protests and uprisings in more than three hundred and fifty cities in the United States. These two Memorial Days point inescapably not only to those who have died on battlefields abroad but to the theatres of conflict at home and the freighted politics of race, grief, and culpability.
Sag Harbor, NYsagharborexpress.com

Exhibit Shines Light on the Tulsa Massacre 100 Years Later

It’s an essential question that artist and educator Dr. Leslee Howes Stradford poses when speaking about her work: “If you’ve been lied to about your history, or it’s never been taught at all, how are you supposed to know it?”. That is the underlying premise that informs one project in...
TV & Videostmj4.com

New Documentary on Tulsa’s Race Massacre

It’s been 100 years since one of the worst acts of racial violence in U.S. history, the Tulsa Race Massacre. Instead of forgetting this tragedy, award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson wants to commemorate the event with his two-hour documentary: Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre. Stanley joins us to discuss what went into this new documentary, in addition to the importance behind it.
Tulsa, OKnationalgeographic.com

Thousands lost everything in the Tulsa Race Massacre—including my family

Private memoirs reveal how my great great great grandfather helped build one of the most prosperous Black communities in the U.S. When I was in elementary school, my grandfather, Theron C. Toole, pulled me aside at his house. He said he needed to talk to me about something important: our family history. He told me about my great-great-great grandfather, J.B. Stradford, and how he owned property, including a hotel, on Black Wall Street in Tulsa. I didn’t understand the significance of what he was saying then, but the words “Black Wall Street” stuck with me.
Tulsa, OKdistincttoday.net

A Witness to the Tulsa Massacre, and a Family History Forever Altered

[Race/Related is available as a newsletter. Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox.]. Anneliese M. Bruner was in her mid-30s when her father presented her with a small red book. It was bound in cloth and worn at the corners. “This is a book your grandmother wrote,” he told her, “and I want you to see what you can do with it. You are the matriarch of the family now, and I’m giving this to you.”
Tulsa, OKPosted by
WABE

Scott Ellsworth’s New Book Digs Deeper Into The Tulsa Massacre

May 31 will mark the 100th anniversary of one of America’s most horrific tragedies and one of its most deeply repressed memories — the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. Scott Ellsworth has worked to confront Americans with their own bloody history since his 1982 book Death In A Promised Land. This month, the author releases a new work called The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice which further exposes the truth of the massacre and its subsequent coverup and follows the reinvigorated fight for restitution for survivors and their families. Ellsworth joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes to talk about the events that took place in his hometown of Tulsa, OK and his decades-long quest to set the record straight.
Tulsa, OKloc.gov

How to Research the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

This is a guest post by Wanda Whitney, Head of History & Genealogy, Researcher and Reference Services. This week marks the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, in which a mob of whites invaded and burned to ashes the thriving African American district of Greenwood, also known as Black Wall Street.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Axios

Tulsa Massacre Memorial Day event canceled abruptly

The abrupt cancellation of a Memorial Day event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre continues to reverberate with disputed details about the decision, CBS News reports. Why it matters: The “Remember and Rise” event, which was to feature a performance from John Legend and a speech...
Tulsa, OKCBS News

How Tulsa's Greenwood massacre echoes today

Until recently, the memory of what happened in Tulsa's Greenwood neighborhood had been buried with its victims. Today, exhuming the city's past also means confronting its present. Once a thriving Black community, Greenwood was built on oil and the wealth that springs from its wells. Booker T. Washington had called...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Tulsa Race Massacre centenary: major event canceled after payment dispute

A major event to commemorate the centenary of the Tulsa Race Massacre was canceled amid an impasse over payments to three survivors, organizers said. The Remember & Rise event was scheduled for Tulsa on Monday, a holiday observed across the US as Memorial Day. The musician John Legend was slated to perform and the politician and voting rights campaigner Stacey Abrams was to deliver a keynote speech. But negotiations over the survivors’ attendance broke down.