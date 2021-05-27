Crain's New York Business Honors ENTA Senior Director of Business Development and Marketing as a 2021 Notable in Marketing and PR

Experienced Healthcare Executives Now Advising Care Navigation Pioneer on Expansion in Health Plan Market and Broader Digital Health Ecosystem. Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for healthcare organizations, announced the appointment of Tina Brown-Stevenson, a former senior executive at UnitedHealthcare, and Rob Coppedge, CEO of Echo Health Ventures, to its board of directors. The two seasoned healthcare industry experts will advise Kyruus on its growth in the health plan market following its recent acquisition of HealthSparq, a leading healthcare guidance and transparency technology company serving more than 100 health plan brands. They will also guide Kyruus on its business development and merger and acquisition strategies as Kyruus continues leading the way in bridging care navigation across healthcare access channels.