The original 101 Dalmatians was one of the first movies I ever saw in a theater, and it still brings back great memories. But strangely, as a child, I just kind of went with the premise that the villains were out to kill and skin puppies, but I have a much harder time with it now. When I heard about Cruella, a cinematic origin story for Cruella de Vil, a villain who is so outrageously nasty that she seems like something out of a Q’Anon theory, it has been a huge question mark to me. Now that I’ve seen the film, it’s more like a question mark followed by three exclamation points and an emoji with googly eyes.